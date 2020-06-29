During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was from March 9, 2014, on the legendary Haverhill-Methuen girls basketball rivalry.Mike Muldoon said: “The players, the coaches, the games, the championships, it still gives me goosebumps. We’ll never seen anything quite like that again. In many ways, that ushered in the modern era of girls high school sports being on a par (and sometimes more than on par) with the boys.”
March 9, 2014:
It wasn’t long ago, but still it seems hard to believe.
Out of the 300-plus girls basketball programs in the state, arguably the top two for a 15-year period were Haverhill and Methuen.
These days the dominant programs in almost all the sports are usually the Catholic schools drawing from 30-50 towns or the affluent suburban schools.
But in girls basketball from the mid-’80s to about 2000 it was a couple of neighboring blue-collar cities with brilliant, driven coaches and an extraordinary group of talented, tough-as-nails athletes.
They put the Merrimack Valley Conference on the map. Local teams had never won a state title from 1974-85.
Then Haverhill won six (1987, 1989, 1992, 1994-96) and Methuen two (1986, 1999) and set the stage for recent dominance by Andover (4; 2003, 2010-12) and Central Catholic (2; 2009, 2013).
The intensity of that rivalry was off the charts. And those teams have made more Garden appearances than Ringling Brothers.
“I hated the colors brown and gold. And what is a Hillie anyway?” said ex-Methuen star Beth Pickles Eddy.
Ex-Methuen star with a secret!
“I never wanted to be a Hillie,” she said. “And yet here I am coaching Haverhill basketball in some capacity since 1998. What a traitor!”
Haverhill, under its great coach Kevin Woelfel, won six division 1 state titles in 12 years. Trailblazing coach Mimi Hyde piloted the Rangers two a pair of state crowns. And if it weren’t for Haverhill, it might have been three or four or five or six titles.
As Methuen’s Pam Moran Roche pointed out, “Both teams were thinking, if we can get by them, one of us was going to go on and probably win the state championship.”
Haverhill’s 1987, 1995 and 1996 state championship teams ousted Methuen. The Rangers would have been a good bet to win all three state titles as the Hillies coasted to the title after beating their league rivals.
The 1999 state champion Rangers beat Haverhill in the North finals when the Hillies very well may have been the No. 2 team in the state.
To win that basketball arms race you had to sweat, and sacrifice and endure beyond what you thought humanly possible.
Ex-Haverhill star Keri Guertin Ryan said, “A couple years ago I had thyroid cancer. I couldn’t have gone through it if I didn’t play for the toughest coach in the toughest league against the toughest opponent.”
Even cancer isn’t as tough as a Hillie or Ranger!
In a 2004 Eagle-Tribune story, Hyde said, “We would walk into the Haverhill gym and none of the Haverhill guys would even talk to me. The heat wouldn’t work in our locker room. Then they would come to our gym and one of our girls put the stopper on their door so they couldn’t get to the bathroom. It was very intense. I laugh at it now.”
These two programs forced area fans and the local and state media to take notice.
“We played them in states (Division 1 North semis) at Central Catholic. It was a classic,” recalled Methuen star Kelly Kinneen of the much-hyped 1995 matchup.
“The Boston TV stations were there. A lot of college coaches were there just for the talent like (Methuen center) Jamie Cassidy and (Haverhill point guard) Kelly Van Huisen. It was packed. The cheerleaders were there, that was a first. I remember every shot there was a loud roar from the crowd.”
The best player in the talent-laden region was usually a Hillie or a Ranger. From 1992-00 Eagle-Tribune MVP honors went to Hillies’ Keri Guertin, Amy Veilleux and Kelly Van Huisen and Methuen’s Jamie Cassidy, Katherine Curry and Jillian Middlemiss.
When Haverhill went on its historic run (123-6 record, 5 state final appearances, 4 state titles from 1992-96), Methuen felt like it was just banging its head against the wall.
That’s why Methuenites break out into a wide grin over the 1996 regular-season classic when Erin Stewart hit a circus shot at the buzzer to final beat the Brown and Gold. Better yet, it was Hyde’s birthday.
FROM METHUEN TO PROS
Back in the early days of the rivalry the hair was big and the talent was bigger among the two programs. That talent continued for 15 glorious years.
The best barometer for greatness may be college success.
Methuen in that era had so many college standouts including two-time UMass Lowell All-American Darlene Orlando-Ciarcia (UML record 2,116 points, 1,058 rebounds, 299 blocks), SNHU Hall of Famer Julie Ciarcia Ryan (1,402 points, 726 rebounds), Northeast-10 Rookie of the Year Beth Pickles Eddy at Merrimack, UNH’s Sue Ryan Munroe (captain, 20th all-time with 120 steals),
Stonehill sharpshooter Jillian Middlemiss (NE-10 career record .452 3-point percentage), Kelly Kinneen, who was named Harvard’s top defensive player as a senior, two-sport UMass Lowell captain Erin Stewart, Merrimack’s Pam Moran Roche;
Bryant’s Lynnellen McDonnell, Framingham State’s Hilary Glynn (1,130 points, school record 183 3-pointers), Bates’ Lisa Golobski Twomey (634 points), Brandeis’ Kerri DiZoglio and Endicott Hall of Famer Tara Mansour-Neilon.
And, of course, 6-4 Jamie Cassidy, the only professional basketball player (male or female) in area history. The former WNBA center’s number hangs in the UMaine rafters.
8 DIVISION 1 HILLIES
From 1985-00, Haverhill had Division 1 players like brilliant UMass guard Kelly Van Huisen (Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team), Hartford forward Shawna Murphy Mottram (.771 career free throws, No. 7 all-time at Hartford), Beth Godfrey, who one year led Holy Cross in rebounds, blocks and free throw percentage, and her sister Allison Godfrey Haney, a two-time captain at UNH.
Also Melissa Cerasuolo Lachance at UNH, Cindy Murphy at West Point and Fairfield’s Kate “The Great” Abromovitch (1,494 points). Julie Szabo, the nation’s leading freshman Division 1 scorer at Stony Brook (21.0 ppg), scored 1,898 career points at Stony Brook and Division 2 South Carolina-Aiken.
There are too many Division 2 and 3 stars to name them all but among the greats were:
three-sport Middlebury star Heather Langlois (track All-American, 997 points in basketball), Bowdoin’s Sam Good (1,108 points), Courtney Gagnon (a combined 1,145 points at Regis and Worcester St.), Salem State’s Sherri Brisson, Endicott Hall of Famer Melissa Tarpy (1,564 points);Merrimack captains Keri Guertin Ryan (Warrior record 567 assists) and Amy Veilleux Simmons (634 career rebounds, MC season record .488 3-pt. percentage), and St. Michael’s Melissa Rowe (603 points).
Former Haverhill AD John Ottaviani, who isn’t prone to hyperbole, once wrote of the 1992 Haverhill team, “The Hillies JV team that year could probably qualify for the state tournament as a varsity club.”
BRAINY BUNCH
Many former Methuen and Haverhill stars of that era flourished in the classroom.
Beth Godfrey was a Fulbright Scholar.
Kelly Kinneen holds degrees from Harvard and Columbia and for the last eight years has assisted the Bush and Obama administrations as a labor policy expert in the White House Budget Office.
Darlene Orlando-Ciarcia was an Academic All-America at UMass Lowell.
Lisa Golobski Twomey has a doctorate degree.
Haverhill’s Kerrie Timmons is a high-ranking executive at Under Armour and holds several patents.
