Days after the performance that force the New Hampshire football world to take notice, Salem’s Dante Fernandes recalled the most impressive run of his varsity career in near perfect detail.
“That run was something very special,” he said. “The blocks were executed perfectly, and the play is designed for me to take the cornerback one-on-one. I just had to trust that I could get by him with a cut. I got a great downfield block, then made a cut on it and just raced to the end zone. It really made me feel like I was running with a purpose.”
That highlight-reel 75-yard touchdown run was the most memorable moment in what was a breakout performance for the junior running back last Friday.
Fernandes ran for a whopping 212 yards on just 15 carries — an average of 14.1 yards per rush — against Merrimack, becoming the fifth Salem running back to top 200 yards in one game in the past 10 years.
Perhaps most impressive, Fernandes ran for 156 of those yards in the first half on Friday, as Salem took control of the game. He also had eight tackles and broke up three passes as a starting safety and returned kicks and punts.
“A lot of people don’t know about Dante yet,” said Blue Devils head coach Steve Abraham after the game, “but they should.”
At just 5-foot-6 and 150 pound, Fernandes’ build and elusive running style have drawn comparisons to similarly-diminutive former Salem High star and Eagle-Tribune MVP Max Jacques (SHS class of 2011).
So far in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Fernandes has rushed for 301 yards and scored three touchdowns in three games, heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Windham (1 p.m.)
“This year has been incredibly exciting,” he said. “It’s been such a roller coaster for many athletes who have had to deal with everything going on. I certainly pondered the possibility of us not having a season. You really don’t know if anything is for certain. But I remained optimistic and thankfully they gave us the okay to play.”
BLUE DEVIL DREAMS
Growing up in Salem, Fernandes was a fixture at Blue Devils football games in his youth.
“I’ve always loved football,” he said. “I’ve been going to Salem High games ever since I was little because the atmosphere is incredible. I grew up watching the Salem Blue Devil way of football, relying heavily on a strong stable of running backs, and looked up to it.
“I started playing football in second grade, but it’s been my passion since I can remember. I have been a running back all the way from the start and I see it as the most electrifying position in football. I’ve been close friends with our other running backs, Aidan MacDonald and Tommy Ahlers, since we all started football.”
VARSITY IMPACT
Fernandes saw some varsity time for Salem last fall. He ran for 68 yards on 11 carries, and returned a punt 28 yards for a touchdown.
“My first varsity touchdown came in the final game of the 2019 regular season, and it was is a special moment,” he said. “Being behind such a strong trio of senior running backs last year got frustrating because I wanted to prove myself. But I learned a lot from all of them and had a lot of fun.”
Fernandes is now utilizing those lessons as a go-to back for the Blue Devils. And while he relies on his quickness, he says he’s more than just a speed back.
“My strength is in my legs,” he said. “I’ve been a short, shifty back my whole life, and while the size could be a negative factor, I play the role well. My best feature is certainly elusiveness, the ability to make a man miss with my hips, and it helps to have a nice touch of speed along with it.”
And Abraham believes the best is yet to come for his running back.
“You can see his physical abilities on the field,” said Abraham. “But it goes way beyond that. Dante is so football smart. Talking football with him is like talking to a coach. He’s a true leader on and off the field.”
Topping 200
The top performances by a Salem running back in the last 10 years:
Name Year Carries Yards
Jerickson Fedrick 2011 20 374
Josh Sibanda 2016 28 261
Jerickson Fedrick 2011 10 248
Josh Sibanda 2017 14 240
Jason Martinez 2013 19 222
Will Michaud 2018 19 221
Josh Sibanda 2017 16 221
Dante Fernandes 2020 15 212
Jerickson Fedrick 2011 22 211
Josh Sibanda 2016 19 209
Josh Sibanda 2017 8 209
