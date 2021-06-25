HAVERHILL — It’s rare for one wrestler to affect an entire team, but that may be the case with the Whittier Tech wrestling team.
The Wildcats (9-6) captured their first-ever sectional wrestling crown Thursday evening, defeating North Andover 43-25 in the Division 2 North finals.
And 113-pound sophomore Sebastien Boisvert is a big reason why.
A terrific 106-pounder as a freshman, Boisvert wasn’t with the team early in the season due to the COVID-19 precaution of his parents. He missed eight meets and didn’t get the okay to wrestle until he was fully vaccinated.
When he came back, Boisvert weighed in at 120 pounds, wrestling competitively to the tune of a 5-1 record. But by Thursday, he had cut to 113, making him all the more formidable.
After North Andover had taken a 4-0 lead when Josh Lister registered a 13-4 major decision at 106, Boisvert came out aggressively at 113 and pinned promising North Andover freshman Kyle Rhoton in 1:44.
That put Whittier ahead 6-4 and it never trailed again.
“I was confident coming in and happy to be at 113,” said Boisvert. “I know I’m growing, and my parents want me to be at 120 (pounds) but I’d rather be at 113 for now.”
Referring to his absence from the team’s first eight meets, Boisvert said: “It was the worst. I wanted to be out there every day, but I had to be patient. I’m just glad to be back on the mat now.”
And Whittier coach Ryan Richards couldn’t understate how happy he is to have Boisvert back.
“Having him at 113 changes the whole team,” said Richards. “That allowed us to move (Youscarl) Nina up or down a weight and move other guys around.
“We knew that we needed our lighter guys to do some damage tonight and they did.”
Indeed, after Boisvert, the Wildcats got a forfeit at 120 and Youscarl Nina then recorded a 57-second pin over solid Anthony McCann at 126. Whittier was suddenly ahead 18-4 and was never really threatened after that.
North Andover standout Carson Milovanovic won at 132, but he had to struggle to defeat Adam Rousseau 4-1, and 138-pounder Lucas Welling got Whittier back on track at 138 with a pin in 1:53, making it 24-7.
The Knights sandwiched pins by Kris Rhoton at 145 and Brendon Garcia at 160 around a forfeit for unbeaten Wildcat Lukas Rousseau at 152 and followed with a 7-2 decision by Cam Watson at 170, to close the gap to 30-22, but Whittier wrapped things up by winning three of the final four weight classes.
Unbeaten Jeremais Collazo got a major decision at 182 over Tommy Cox, Caden Calderwood recorded a 6-3 decision over Colby Carbone at 195 and, after Jack Carbone got one back for the Knights with a 6-5 decision over Jyzaih Ferreia in a heck of a match, Wildcat heavyweight Erikson Rivas closed things out with a 50-second pin.
Whittier will now face a strong Natick team in the state semifinals, likely Monday at a site still to be determined. The Wildcats lost to Natick in a dual meet, 48-30, back on June 12, but with Boisvert at 113, things could be a little different this time around.
For now, Whittier is just relishing its first sectional mat title.
“It’s awesome and to make history like this feels really good,” said Boisvert as his teammates celebrated following the meet.
As for North Andover (7-7), it was highly competitive despite forfeiting two weight classes and missing one of its best wrestlers in senior Will Schimmoeller.
Whittier 43, North Andover 25
Division 2 North Final
106: Josh Lister (NA) major dec. Thomas Morris 13-4; 113: Sebastien Boisvert (W) pin Kyle Rhoton 1:44; 120: Hailey Desrochers (W) by forfeit; 126: Youscarl Nina (W) pin Anthony McCann :53; 132: Carson Milovanovic (NA) dec. Adam Rousseau 4-1; 138: Lucas Welling (W) pin Sebastian Hunter 1:53; 145: Kris Rhoton (NA) pin Anthony Midolo 3:31; 152: Lukas Rousseau (W) by forfeit; 160: Brendon Garcia (NA) pin Braeden Jaber :52; 170: Cam Watson (W) dec. Anthony Moran 7-2; 182: Jeremaias Collazo (W) major dec. Tommy Cox 11-3; 195: Caden Calderwood (W) dec. Colby Carbone 6-3; 220: Jack Carbone (NA) dec. Jyzaih Ferreia 6-5; HVY: Erickson Rivas (W) pin Gabriel Spanks :50
Records: North Andover 7-7, Whittier 9-6
