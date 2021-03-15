It took a pandemic to help persuade Lexi Swartz to join the North Andover girls indoor track team.
Whatever the reason, head coach Rick Dellechiaie is just happy to have the Scarlet Knights’ lacrosse standout on board for the COVID-delayed season.
“I’ve tried to get her out before but she was always too committed to lacrosse,” said Dellechiaie. “I knew she was pretty fast and I can see that in practice. We have some good sprinters and she’s right there.”
Swartz largely used her speed to score 52 goals for the Knights as a sophomore. After last year’s lost lacrosse season, she felt the time was right to give track a try this year.
“I felt like I missed the lacrosse season last year and I wanted to be better prepared this year and running track would help,” said Swartz. “I wanted a good team atmosphere and there are other lacrosse players on the team.”
In addition to helping the team, Swartz feels that track will be invaluable for lacrosse.
“My biggest goal is getting quicker,” said Swartz, who plays for Club Laxachusetts in the offseason. “I want to get that quick burst of speed and be able to get up and down the field.”
Thus far, with the first meet scheduled for March 27, practice has been productive.
‘It (practice) has been good,” said Swartz. “It was an adjustment at first with the masks and everything, but now I’m used to it.”
In addition to facilitating her return to high school lacrosse in the spring season, Swartz is hoping that any speed and quickness she can add from her brief time running track will help next year when she plays college lacrosse.
In the fall, Swartz accepted a partial scholarship to Division 1 Drexel University in Philadelphia and couldn’t be more excited.
“It’s a good program and I really like how competitive it is, in the CAA conference,” said Swartz, who plans on majoring in communications with a minor in nutrition. “The coaches are amazing and I think living in the city will be cool. I think it’s going to be great.”
And, perhaps with a slight boost from track, Swartz’s experience in collegiate lacrosse will be great as well.
TRACK ADDITIONS FOR FALL 2
North Andover has welcomed a number of athletes to indoor track who ordinarily play a different winter sport and can’t participate.
The girls additions are Logan Crane and Olivia Siwicki from basketball and Gabby Harty from hockey. The boys have added Nate Williams and Andy Lauzon from basketball.
And it’s similar at other schools. At Methuen, multi-talented Stephanie Tardugno is mixing in track between basketball and softball to make it a four-sport senior season, as are Bella Keaney and Mirelys Morales, who are following basketball with track prior to lacrosse. Among those getting an extra sport at Central Catholic with track is Adrianna Niles, who is just off from an undefeated basketball season.
