Borek hopes he sees Merrimack's future in Minnesota Duluth

NORTH ANDOVER — When Merrimack head coach Scott Borek looks at Minnesota Duluth, he sees what he hopes is the future of the Merrimack men’s hockey program.
UMD beat Merrimack, 5-1, yesterday afternoon at Lawler Arena. The two-time defending national champions, who are ranked No. 10 in the nation, improved to 11-6-1 this season.
“I love the way they play,” Borek said. “They’re skilled, but their skill players play harder than their non-skilled players. I love how hard they play. They take away ice and make it hard to get open. You have to commit physically to be in the game, and I didn’t think we did that at times this weekend.
“In the third period, we tried to take the physical play to them, probably out of frustration, and we gained some momentum in the period. ... That’s how we have to play. That’s why we want to play teams like them and Union, because you’re playing teams who play the game the absolute right way. That makes us better.”
The Warriors trailed on a late first-period goal from UMD junior Cole Koepke. The Bulldogs scored the first four goals of the game before sophomore Chase Gresock picked off a pass in the neutral zone and carried the puck himself, beating Hunter Shepard over the shoulder with a backhander.
“We had two games here earlier in the year (against Penn State and Wisconsin) against teams that are probably not as good, actually, and those two games got away from us. So the silver lining is that we grew a little bit in that regard.”
HEIDT FILLS GAP
Sophomore defenseman Tyler Heidt moved to forward for the first time in his collegiate career on Monday. With Tyler Irvine out for a “few weeks,” according to Borek, and the Warriors already down four other forwards due to injury or other circumstances, Heidt was slotted on the fourth-line left wing alongside Hugo Esselin and Ryan Nolan.
Heidt, according to Borek, had forward in junior hockey.
“But never in college,” he said. “I thought he handled it really well. I worried about his energy level, because you’re covering a lot of ice as a forward that you don’t cover as a D, but he did a really good job and his linemates did a nice job as well. Hugo and Ryan create a lot of space when they start banging bodies, and Tyler used that space well.”
NOTES: Chase Gresock’s third-period goal was his seventh of the season (in 13 games). Gresock now has 18 goals in 46 career games. ... Geographically, the UMD player whose hometown was closest to North Andover was Justin Richards, who is from Columbus, Ohio. On Monday, 14 of the 22 players UMD dressed were from Minnesota. ... Following the game, after the post-game skate with fans, freshman goaltender Jere Huhtamaa was spotted on the ice running himself through a workout, in full gear.
NEXT: Merrimack will host UMass Lowell on Saturday (Jan. 4) with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.
#10 Minnesota Duluth 5, Merrimack 1
at Lawler Arena
Minnesota Duluth (11-6-1): 1-3-1—5
Merrimack College (4-13-2): 0-0-1—1
First Period: 1. UMD Cole Koepke 8 (Quinn Olson, Dylan Samberg), 18:01 (ev).
Second Period: 2. UMD Louie Roehl 2 (Justin Richards, Cole Koepke), ev (7:31); 3. UMD Justin Richards 6 (Cole Koepke, Quinn Olson), 8:08 (ev); 4. UMD Nick Swaney 5 (Jackson Cates, Scott Perunovich), 16:37 (pp).
Third Period: 5. MC Chase Gresock 7 (unassisted), 6:37 (ev); 6. UMD Noah Cates 8 (Jackson Cates, Jarod Hilderman), 10:12 (ev).
Shots: Merrimack 6-5-6—17; UMD 12-9-5—26
Saves: MC Huhtamaa 26 shots-21 saves; UMD Shepard 17-16
Power Play: Merrimack 0 for 3; UMD 1 for 2
