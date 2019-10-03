NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack men’s hockey team opens the season on Saturday at Lake Superior State. The new-look Warriors — there are 16 new players — include three freshman goalies and a recruiting class that head coach Scott Borek hopes adds to the depth of his program.
Borek’s class was ranked No. 8 in the nation by Neutral Zone, a website that covers prospects and has clients that includes NHL teams and NCAA programs.
“I really like our skill level,” Borek said. “We can move the puck and they can all skate really well. Practices have been good and the guys are competing really hard.”
Borek, entering his second season behind the bench, said that this year’s team hit the ground running in practices more than last year’s team despite so many new faces.
Last season Borek felt the Warriors were adjusting to a new head coach and were more sluggish at the early point of the season.
“We are moving a lot faster than we did a year ago,” he said. “Last year we really crept into the season. That was on me. I felt like the season is so long, that getting right into team stuff might be a mistake because it can be so much of a grind.
“Last year, the week before our first game we were still introducing some concepts for the first time. This year we’re moving faster and we’re getting to things more quickly.”
OLD FACES
Chase Gresock returns as the Warriors leading scorer from last season. Tyler Irvine will play a key role up front as will Patrick Kramer, and defensively the Warriors return Dominic Dockery and Tyler Heidt.
Borek hopes this recruiting class begins a culture change for the program; a culture that includes winning more games.
The bulk of the incoming players were captains on winning teams last season in junior hockey.
“I want our team to be accountable to each other,” Borek said. “Both on and off the ice. If we can get that as a team, I think we can do some special things. The best teams I’ve been around are the teams that have been accountable to each other.”
NEW GOALIES
Among the three new goaltenders, Finnish import Jere Huhtamaa is the favorite to land the starting job; he has experience playing junior hockey in Finland and was also part of Finland’s Under-18 national team.
“He’s very polished,” Borek said. “His technique is very good and he’s very calm. He has been impressive.”
Huhtamaa will be adjusting to an NHL-sized ice surface for the first time, but so far he likes the change.
“I love playing in smaller rinks,” he said. “I really love playing in smaller rinks. ... I think I’m pretty calm and sound. I think it’s important to be patient and play the position and not get out of position.”
BIG TRANSFER
The Warriors will also be adding an NHL draft choice to the roster in defenseman Patrick Holway, a transfer from Maine. However, Holway’s waiver with the NCAA still hasn’t been ruled on. If he wins the appeal, Holway will be eligible to play right away; if he loses the appeal, he won’t be eligible until the second half of the season.
Holway was one of Maine’s top-scoring defensemen two years ago; he’s property of the Detroit Red Wings, having been drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.
“Our compliance department is working very hard with the Holways to see if we can get this over the line before the weekend,” said Borek. “He would be a huge element for us. He’s a massive athlete. He adds to all parts of our game and if we are able to get him, he makes us a lot better.”
The Warriors open at Lake Superior on Saturday night and then play the Lakers again on Sunday. They’ll return home next weekend to welcome Wisconsin from the Big Ten, a team that many believe will be one of the best in the nation.
The home non-conference schedule also includes games against Penn State and two games against the defending national champions, Minnesota Duluth.
“We want to bring the best into our building,” Borek said. “I don’t know that there’s anything else in the community that is going to bring teams from the Big 10 and the defending national champion to town. That’s what Merrimack men’s hockey can do. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
