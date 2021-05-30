TOWSON, Md. — Boston College scored the first three goals of the second half, and outscored Syracuse by five goals over the final 30 minutes to capture a 16-10 victory for the program’s first women’s lacrosse national championship on Sunday afternoon in front of a sell-out crowd at Towson University.
It marked the fourth straight year BC played in the national title game and the first NCAA team title for the Eagles since joining the ACC. It is the sixth NCAA team title in Boston College history, joining men’s hockey’s five national championships.
Acacia Walker-Weinstein joins Jerry York and John “Snooks” Kelley as the only coaches in Boston College history to lead the Eagles to an NCAA championship.
Charlotte North led BC with six goals and set a new NCAA record for single-season goals.
Both teams showed off their offensive firepower in the first half with BC taking a 9-8 lead into the break.
North scored three first-half goals, including her No. 99 of the season to give the Eagles an 8-7 lead with 2:32 left in the half. Caitlynn Mossman, playing in her hometown of Towson, added her first goal of the game to push the advantage to 9-7.
Syracuse’s Emma Ward scored her second of the game to close out the first half scoring with 23 seconds left to cut the deficit to one, 9-8.
BC’s Rachel Hall ended the opening 30 minutes of play with four saves.
The Eagles opened the second half on fire, pushing its lead to 12-8 with 25 minutes to play with three consecutive goals. North ripped her 100th goal of the season to make it 12-8 to tie the NCAA record for goals in a single-season.
BC’s defense held the Orange without a goal until the 17:44 mark in the second half.
North broke the NCAA record for goals in a season (101) to give BC a 13-9 lead with 16:39 remaining.
The Eagles suffocated the Orange offense in the second half and held the Orange to just two goals as the Eagles secured their first national title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.