BC’s Early RECRUITS
Dwayne Allick Jr., ot, 6-3, 290, Laurel, Md.
Justin Bellido, wr, 5-10, 195, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Denzel Blackwell, cb, 5-10, 165, Houston, Texas
Charlie Gordinier, te, 6-5, 225, Red Bank, N.J.
Andre Hines Jr., rb, 6-2, 205, Staten Island, N.Y.
Cameron Horsley, dt, 6-2, 271, Riverton, N.J.
Taji Johnson, wr, 6-3, 195, Powder Springs, Ga.
Hans Lillis, te, 6-4, 235, Fort Washington, Pa.
Kevin Pyne, ot, 6-7, 275, Milford, Ma.
Jason Scott, cb, 6-0, 170, Laurel, Md.
Korey Smith, ilb, 6-1, 235, Hightstown, N.J.
Ozzy Trapilo, ot, 6-7, 275, Boston
