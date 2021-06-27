BOWIE, Md. -- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium with a 10-0 loss to the Bowie Baysox.
Chavez Young recorded New Hampshire’s only hit -- a fourth inning single -- and made a sensational catch at the wall to rob Adley Rutschman of a grand slam in the bottom of the third.
Blue Jays No. 2 pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson (L, 2-1) was outdueled by Grayson Rodriguez (W, 3-0), the top pitching prospect in the Orioles system.
In Friday’s game, the Fisher Cats rode four home runs -- including two from 12th overall pick Jordan Groshans -- to a 10-8 victory over the Bowie Baysox or their seventh win in a row.
Groshans finished 2-for-6 with a career-high 6 RBI, highlighted by a grand slam in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. It was his first career multi-homer game.
LJ Talley went deep to lead off the second inning, lining his fourth of the season over the right-field wall. The Fisher Cats would score six in the third inning to extend their lead to 7-0, including the Groshans grand slam.
The road trip in Bowie concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. The Fisher Cats return home for a six-game Fourth of July Week series against the Portland Sea Dogs from June 29-July 4 at Delta Dental Stadium.
