You can have the best coaching around, terrific teamwork and great chemistry. But great teams, and particularly championship teams, need great players.
That helps explain the makeup of our Boys Basketball All-21st Century Team. It’s chock full of talent, and most of the players were members of terrific teams.
Of the 21 players on the team, eight are from Central Catholic, which won two state titles and seven North crowns in an 11-year span, and has clearly been the most dominant team of the last 20 years.
The Raiders haven’t exactly coasted to the apex of success, however. They’ve had to overcome ferocious competition from their Merrimack Valley Conference foes, with Andover and Lawrence providing the ultimate challenges.
That’s probably why Andover had four players on our All-Century team and Lawrence two. If you include North Andover’s two players (one of whom competed in the Cape Ann League), 16 of the 21 players on the team are from the rugged MVC.
Also noteworthy is that Pelham had two players, Justin Hojlo and Keith Brown, who led their teams to state titles, and Salem’s one representative, Steve Savage led the Blue Devils to a 2007 state crown.
Picking the team was no easy chore, and it should be noted that it was chosen almost entirely based on local high school competition.
Thus, as great as Haverhill’s future NBA player Noah Vonleh became, he was not considered because he only played two seasons for the Hillies and shined brightest after he left.
Similarly, Pinkerton’s Geo Baker had most of his success in prep school and Methuen’s Georges Niang, now playing in the NBA, never played locally.
Also, several players — like Methuen’s Dante Rivera, who is thriving at Plymouth State — had one spectacular season but couldn’t match up for their entire high school career.
Clearly, there are plenty of players who deserve to be on the team, but a line had to be drawn and followed. Plus, this team is just one person’s opinion and is open to debate.
But, any way you look at it, it’s an impressive team, with talented big men like Central’s Carson Desrosiers and Dan O’Shea, versatile swingmen like Pelham’s Keith Brown and prolific guards like North Andover’s Wabissa Bede, Andover’s Chris Vetrano and Central’s Tyler Nelson.
Dan O’Shea, Central — At 6-7, considered one of best big men in Central history. Two-time Super Teamer, scored over 1,000 points and averaged 17.1 points and 10 rebounds as senior. Was 2002 Christmas Tourney MVP. Quad-captain of 2007 national title team at Amherst.
Chris Vetrano, Andover — Four-time E-T All-Star and three-time MVP before graduating in 2004. All-time boys area scoring leader with 2,090 points. All-time Christmas Tourney leader with 254 points. Starter at UNH for two years and then at St. Anselm for two years.
Marquis Victor, Central — Two-time Super Teamer averaged 20.0 points as senior. Christmas Tourney MVP in 2003. Scored 1,193 points. Clutch performer called by coach Dick Licare, “one of the great big-game players.”
Jonathan Cruz, Central Catholic — Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 1,434 points and often called “a rebounding machine.” Played three years at Quinnipiac. Christmas Tournament MVP in 2005.
Greg Vetrano, Andover — Worthy successor to brother, a two-time E-T super teamer. Scored 1,086 career points. As a senior, led area in 3-pointers while averaging 17.9 ppg.
Steve Savage, Salem — A 1,000-point scorer who had a phenomenal senior year, leading Blue Devils to 2007 Class L title. E-T MVP, Class L Player of Year and NH Mr. Basketball after averaging 20.8 points and 9.6 rebounds.
Adrian Gonzalez, Central — Smooth lefty a ferocious dunker as versatile 6-5 player. Three-time E-T all-star, scored 1,095 points. Averaged 16.9 points and 11 rebounds as senior, leading Raiders to state title. Scored 28 points with 12 rebounds in 2008 title game.
Justin Hojlo, Pelham — Tremendous scorer as 5-10 guard. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Super Teamer as senior when he averaged 27.3 points and had 11 games scoring over 30 points. Scored 1,810 career points.
Carson Desrosiers, Central Catholic — Named E-T Player of Decade. Big man (6-10) was two-time E-T MVP. As senior averaged 16.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.5 blocks. Named 2009 Max Preps Mass. Player of the Year. Played college ball at Wake Forest and Providence.
Billy Marsden, Central Catholic — Guard considered part of state’s best inside-outside duo with Desrosiers. E-T MVP as junior, leading team to state title. Averaged 19.6 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds as senior. All-Scholastic. Was 2007 Christmas Tourney MVP. Played at Southern New Hampshire University.
Jimmy Zenevitch, Central — Big man (6-foot-8) often played like a guard/forward. Two-time All-Scholastic and 2011 Eagle-Tribune MVP, when he averaged 21.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Was 2009 Christmas Tourney MVP.
Joe Bramanti, Andover — Tenacious all-around player scored 1,084 career points. As senior was Christmas Tourney MVP, averaged 22.3 points, named MVC Large MVP and All-Scholastic.
Jaylen Alicea, Lawrence — Two-year E-T All-Star, scoring 1,105 career points. Carried team in 2011 postseason, scoring 150 points in four games. All-Scholastic as senior, averaging 19.3 points. Only 5-9 but a leaper and dunked in a game.
Tom Palleschi, Phillips — The 6-8 big man from Haverhill was three-time E-T All-Star. Mr. Consistency averaged 14.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks as senior. First player in school history with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Zach Karalis, North Andover — At 6-foot-1, could do it all. Was 2012 E-T MVP. All-Scholastic averaged 16.5 points and was CAL’s unanimous MVP while leading Knights to 22-2 season. Enjoyed fine career at WPI.
Connor Merinder, Andover — One of the great all-around team players. Averaged 15.2 points and 12 rebounds as senior, and was a defensive standout. Two-year captain, two-time All-Scholastic and 2014 Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney MVP.
Wabissa Bede, North Andover — Had great three-year career at North Andover before transferring to Cushing Academy. As junior in 2014-15 was E-T MVP, averaging impressive 26.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. All-Scholastic and MVP in MVC. Became starter at Virginia Tech.
Tyler Nelson, Central Catholic — Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. Smooth shooter also a fine passer. Finished career with 1,430 points. Christmas Tourney MVP. Became Fairfield University’s all-time leading scorer and now playing in NBA G-League.
Keith Brown, Pelham — Pound for pound, one of NH’s all-time greats. Scored 1,978 points at Pelham, leading Pythons to two state titles. Was 2016 E-T MVP, averaging 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists. Mr. NH Basketball. Scored over 2,000 points at Endicott College.
Juan Felix Rodriguez, Lawrence — Eagle-Tribune MVP as junior. All-Scholastic as senior, averaging 19.5 ppg. Became junior college All-American at Monroe Junior College. Headed to Division 1 Stony Brook on scholarship.
Dallion Johnson, Phillips — Youngest member of team a two-time E-T MVP. This year’s Massachusetts Gatorade Player of Year, averaged 22.2 points. For career, had 1,598 points that included 281 3-pointers. Guard from Haverhill a four-time E-T All-Star. Headed to Penn State.
