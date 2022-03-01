Junior Jeremy Valdez scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and No. 40 Haverhill erased a 5-point deficit in the final three minutes to beat No. 25 Framingham 62-56 in the Division 1 state preliminary round.
Coach Souleymane Wane said it was the Hillies’ first tourney win since 2013.
Alejandro Delgado added 11 points and Alex Fuller had a season high 10. Patrick Roche had 12 big rebounds while Phelan Belin was the Hillies’ defensive MVP.
“There is a lot of excitement here,” said Wane. “The hard work we’ve put in is paying off.”
Friday the Hillies are at No. 8 Beverly (6:30 p.m.).
No. 30 St. John’s of Shrewsbury tripped No. 35 North Andover, 63-56, Tuesday in the preliminary round of the Division 1 state tournament. It was a 2-point game with 2:49 left but the hosts pulled away late.
The Scarlet Knights, who finish up at 11-9, got another big night from all-conference sophomore Zach Wolinski, who pumped in 20 points on six 3-pointers. He was backed by Brody McGratty with 12 points and D’Andre King with eight. Liam Trundy gave the Knights a lift with a big 3-pointer and some tough defense.
Coach Paul Tanglis tweeted: “Beyond proud to coach this team. Amazing young men.”
Junior George Eiermann had 18 for the Pioneers, who improved to 10-11 and will be at No. 2 Andover Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
