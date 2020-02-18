Scoring

Name School Gms. Pts. PPG

NOTE: Stats are through Feb. 17

Dallion Johnson Phillips 16 325 20.3

Anthony Couture Whittier 15 295 19.7

Dylan Khalil Sanborn 13 250 19.2

Kyle Rocker Andover  20 379 19.0

Kerwin Lebron PMA 11 205 18.6

Xavier McKenzie Central 20 358 17.9

Derek Crowley Pelham 17 276 16.2

Peter Cleary Pentucket 19 291 15.3

George Smith Brooks 19 288 15.2

Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 19 286 15.1

Joey DaSilva Windham 15 225 15.0

Mitchell Crowe Methuen 20 294 14.7

Trevor DeMinico Salem 17 248 14.6

Matt Mulvey Brooks 20 228 14.4

Myles Foster Brooks 20 276 13.8

Aidan Cammann Andover 20 274 13.7

Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 19 253 13.3

Peter Lopata Pentucket 19 253 13.3

Nate Godin Central 18 236 13.1

Brandon Goris Lawrence 19 249 13.1

Andrew Lussier Methuen 20 256 12.8

Angel Herrera Lawrence 17 212 12.5

Kyle Ventola Timberlane 14 175 12.5

Kyle Moore No. Andover 19 232 12.2

Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 18 217 12.1

Bob Olson Timberlane 15 175 11.7

Kevin Garcia Methuen 20 221 11.1

Jake Dumont Pelham 17 187 11.0

Justin Dunne Pinkerton 14 153 10.9

Sam Thomson Brooks 20 211 10.6

Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 16 168 10.5

Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 15 158 10.5

Elijah Haas Haverhill 17 177 10.4

Manny Arias Haverhill 18 184 10.2

Adan Ayala Salem 17 173 10.2

Anthony Traficante Central 17 166 9.6

Michael Ference Salem 16 151 9.4

Darrel Yepdo Brooks 20 186 9.3

Aidan Heim No. Andover 16 148 9.3

Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 18 165 9.2

Isaac Allen Methuen 20 175 8.8

Matt Kutz No. Andover 18 158 8.8

Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 18 157 8.7

Matt Crowley Pelham 16 138 8.6

Sam Stys Pentucket 19 162 8.5

Richie Shahtanian Andover 20 160 8.0

Minimum 10 games played

3-POINTERS

Name School 3’s

Mitchell Crowe Methuen 68

George Smith Brooks 60

Nate Godin Central 51

Dallion Johnson Phillips 51

Angel Herrera Lawrence 50

Peter Lopata Pentucket 46

Kyle Rocker Andover 42

Matt Mulvey Brooks 41

Manny Arias Haverhill 40

Kyle Moore No. Andover 40

Jake Dumont Pelham 40

Richie Shahtanian Andover 39

Isaac Bonilla Central 39

Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 37

Dylan Khalil Sanborn 36

Joey DaSilva Windham 34

Andrew Lussier Methuen 32

Darrel Yepdo Brooks 31

Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 30

Xavier McKenzie Central 29

Matt Crowley Pelham 29

Angel Burgos Haverhill 27

Drew Brown Pelham 26

Trevor DeMinico Salem 25

Zach Guertin Haverhill 24

Kevin Garcia Methuen 22

Sam Stys Pentucket 21

Kerwin Lebron PMA 21

Matt Logue Windham 21

Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 20

Brandon Palmer Gr. Lawrence 20

Justin Dunn Pinkerton 20

Luke Surprenant Timberlane 19

John Tricoche Whittier 19

Anthony Couture Whittier 19

Owen Kamuda Pentucket 18

Isaac Allen Methuen 17

Matt Kutz No. Andover 17

Brandon Goris Lawrence 16

Derek Crowley Pelham 16

Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 16

Jack Wolinski North Andover 15

Riley Desmarais Windham 15

Kyle Ventola Timberlane 14

Ryan Pacy Andover 13

Wander Languasco Gr. Lawrence 13

Peter Cleary Pentucket 13

Elijah Haas Haverhill 12

Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12

Declan Conroy Pinkerton 12

Michael Slayton Andover 11

James Bush Sanborn 11

Yuki Efosa Whittier 11

Kellan Murphy North Andover 10

