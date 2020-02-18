Scoring
Name School Gms. Pts. PPG
NOTE: Stats are through Feb. 17
Dallion Johnson Phillips 16 325 20.3
Anthony Couture Whittier 15 295 19.7
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 13 250 19.2
Kyle Rocker Andover 20 379 19.0
Kerwin Lebron PMA 11 205 18.6
Xavier McKenzie Central 20 358 17.9
Derek Crowley Pelham 17 276 16.2
Peter Cleary Pentucket 19 291 15.3
George Smith Brooks 19 288 15.2
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 19 286 15.1
Joey DaSilva Windham 15 225 15.0
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 20 294 14.7
Trevor DeMinico Salem 17 248 14.6
Matt Mulvey Brooks 20 228 14.4
Myles Foster Brooks 20 276 13.8
Aidan Cammann Andover 20 274 13.7
Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 19 253 13.3
Peter Lopata Pentucket 19 253 13.3
Nate Godin Central 18 236 13.1
Brandon Goris Lawrence 19 249 13.1
Andrew Lussier Methuen 20 256 12.8
Angel Herrera Lawrence 17 212 12.5
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 14 175 12.5
Kyle Moore No. Andover 19 232 12.2
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 18 217 12.1
Bob Olson Timberlane 15 175 11.7
Kevin Garcia Methuen 20 221 11.1
Jake Dumont Pelham 17 187 11.0
Justin Dunne Pinkerton 14 153 10.9
Sam Thomson Brooks 20 211 10.6
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 16 168 10.5
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 15 158 10.5
Elijah Haas Haverhill 17 177 10.4
Manny Arias Haverhill 18 184 10.2
Adan Ayala Salem 17 173 10.2
Anthony Traficante Central 17 166 9.6
Michael Ference Salem 16 151 9.4
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 20 186 9.3
Aidan Heim No. Andover 16 148 9.3
Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 18 165 9.2
Isaac Allen Methuen 20 175 8.8
Matt Kutz No. Andover 18 158 8.8
Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 18 157 8.7
Matt Crowley Pelham 16 138 8.6
Sam Stys Pentucket 19 162 8.5
Richie Shahtanian Andover 20 160 8.0
Minimum 10 games played
3-POINTERS
Name School 3’s
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 68
George Smith Brooks 60
Nate Godin Central 51
Dallion Johnson Phillips 51
Angel Herrera Lawrence 50
Peter Lopata Pentucket 46
Kyle Rocker Andover 42
Matt Mulvey Brooks 41
Manny Arias Haverhill 40
Kyle Moore No. Andover 40
Jake Dumont Pelham 40
Richie Shahtanian Andover 39
Isaac Bonilla Central 39
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 37
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 36
Joey DaSilva Windham 34
Andrew Lussier Methuen 32
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 31
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 30
Xavier McKenzie Central 29
Matt Crowley Pelham 29
Angel Burgos Haverhill 27
Drew Brown Pelham 26
Trevor DeMinico Salem 25
Zach Guertin Haverhill 24
Kevin Garcia Methuen 22
Sam Stys Pentucket 21
Kerwin Lebron PMA 21
Matt Logue Windham 21
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 20
Brandon Palmer Gr. Lawrence 20
Justin Dunn Pinkerton 20
Luke Surprenant Timberlane 19
John Tricoche Whittier 19
Anthony Couture Whittier 19
Owen Kamuda Pentucket 18
Isaac Allen Methuen 17
Matt Kutz No. Andover 17
Brandon Goris Lawrence 16
Derek Crowley Pelham 16
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 16
Jack Wolinski North Andover 15
Riley Desmarais Windham 15
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 14
Ryan Pacy Andover 13
Wander Languasco Gr. Lawrence 13
Peter Cleary Pentucket 13
Elijah Haas Haverhill 12
Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12
Declan Conroy Pinkerton 12
Michael Slayton Andover 11
James Bush Sanborn 11
Yuki Efosa Whittier 11
Kellan Murphy North Andover 10
