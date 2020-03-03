Boys High School Basketball Statistics

CARL RUSSO/Staff Photo.Lawrence’s Brandon Goris, here against Andover, led the Lancers in scoring at 13.8 points a game this winter.

 Carl Russo

Scoring

Name School Gms. Pts. PPG

Dallion Johnson Phillips 20 413 20.7

Anthony Couture Whittier 15 295 19.7

Kyle Rocker Andover  21 393 18.7

Dylan Khalil Sanborn 17 317 18.6

Kerwin Lebron PMA 11 205 18.6

Xavier McKenzie Central 22 403 18.3

Drew Brown Pelham 10 177 17.7

Derek Crowley Pelham 19 318 16.7

Joey DaSilva Windham 17 266 15.6

Peter Cleary Pentucket 19 291 15.3

Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 22 333 15.1

T. Whitney-Sidney Brooks 13 192 14.8

Myles Foster Brooks 24 343 14.3

Mitchell Crowe Methuen 21 301 14.3

George Smith Brooks 23 317 13.8

Brandon Goris Lawrence 21 289 13.8

Aidan Cammann Andover 21 287 13.7

Peter Lopata Pentucket 19 253 13.3

Nate Godin Central 20 263 13.2

Trevor DeMinico Salem 19 248 13.1

Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 21 272 13.0

Andrew Lussier Methun 21 268 12.8

Angel Herrera Lawrence 19 228 12.0

Kyle Ventola Timberlane 17 202 11.9

J. Melendez Lawrence 20 236 11.8

Kyle Moore No. Andover 20 236 11.8

Matt Mulvey Brooks 24 279 11.6

Justin Dunne Pinkerton 16 177 11.1

Elijah Haas Haverhill 18 190 10.6

Kevin Garcia Methuen 21 221 10.5

Bob Olson Timberlane 17 178 10.5

Jake Dumont Pelham 19 197 10.4

Sam Thomson Brooks 24 246 10.3

Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 19 194 10.2

Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 17 174 10.2

Michael Ference Salem 18 181 10.1

Adan Ayala Salem 19 192 10.1

Darrel Yepdo Brooks 24 232 9.7

Manny Arias Haverhill 20 194 9.7

Anthony Traficante Central 19 180 9.5

Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 20 179 9.0

Aidan Heim No. Andover 18 160 8.9

Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 20 176 8.8

Isaac Allen Methuen 21 180 8.6

Matt Kutz No. Andover 19 162 8.5

Sam Stys Pentucket 19 162 8.5

Matt Crowley Pelham 18 150 8.3

Richie Shahtanian Andover 21 167 8.0

3-Pointers

Name School 3’s

Mitchell Crowe Methuen 70

George Smith Brooks 67

Dallion Johnson Phillips 66

Nate Godin Central 56

Angel Herrera Lawrence 54

Matt Mulvey Brooks 49

Dylan Khalil Sanborn 48

Peter Lopata Pentucket 46

Kyle Rocker Andover 43

Isaac Bonilla Central 43

Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 43

Jake Dumont Pelham 43

Joey DaSilva Windham 42

Manny Arias Haverhill 41

Richie Shahtanian Andover 40

Kyle Moore No. Andover 40

Darrel Yepdo Brooks 39

Xavier McKenzie Central 37

Matt Crowley Pelham 37

Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 32

Andrew Lussier Methuen 32

Angel Burgos Haverhill 31

Drew Brown Pelham 28

Zach Guertin Haverhill 28

Trevor DeMinico Salem 28

Justin Dunn Pinkerton 25

Matt Logue Windham 24

Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 22

Kevin Garcia Methuen 22

Derek Crowley Pelham 22

Luke Surprenant Timberlane 22

Brandon Palmer Gr. Lawrence 21

Sam Stys Pentucket 21

Kerwin Lebron PMA 21

Brandon Goris Lawrence 20

Jack Wolinski North Andover 19

John Tricoche Whittier 19

Anthony Couture Whittier 19

Isaac Allen Methuen 18

Owen Kamuda Pentucket 18

Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 18

Matt Kutz No. Andover 17

Kyle Ventola Timberlane 16

Riley Desmarais Windham 15

James Bush Sanborn 14

Michael Slayton Andover 13

Ryan Pacy Andover 13

Wander Languasco Gr. Lawrence 13

Peter Cleary Pentucket 13

Elijah Haas Haverhill 12

Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12

Kellan Murphy North Andover 12

Declan Conroy Pinkerton 12

