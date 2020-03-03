Boys High School Basketball Statistics

Scoring
Name School Gms. Pts. PPG
Dallion Johnson Phillips 20 413 20.7
Anthony Couture Whittier 15 295 19.7
Kyle Rocker Andover 21 393 18.7
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 17 317 18.6
Kerwin Lebron PMA 11 205 18.6
Xavier McKenzie Central 22 403 18.3
Drew Brown Pelham 10 177 17.7
Derek Crowley Pelham 19 318 16.7
Joey DaSilva Windham 17 266 15.6
Peter Cleary Pentucket 19 291 15.3
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 22 333 15.1
T. Whitney-Sidney Brooks 13 192 14.8
Myles Foster Brooks 24 343 14.3
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 21 301 14.3
George Smith Brooks 23 317 13.8
Brandon Goris Lawrence 21 289 13.8
Aidan Cammann Andover 21 287 13.7
Peter Lopata Pentucket 19 253 13.3
Nate Godin Central 20 263 13.2
Trevor DeMinico Salem 19 248 13.1
Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 21 272 13.0
Andrew Lussier Methun 21 268 12.8
Angel Herrera Lawrence 19 228 12.0
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 17 202 11.9
J. Melendez Lawrence 20 236 11.8
Kyle Moore No. Andover 20 236 11.8
Matt Mulvey Brooks 24 279 11.6
Justin Dunne Pinkerton 16 177 11.1
Elijah Haas Haverhill 18 190 10.6
Kevin Garcia Methuen 21 221 10.5
Bob Olson Timberlane 17 178 10.5
Jake Dumont Pelham 19 197 10.4
Sam Thomson Brooks 24 246 10.3
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 19 194 10.2
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 17 174 10.2
Michael Ference Salem 18 181 10.1
Adan Ayala Salem 19 192 10.1
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 24 232 9.7
Manny Arias Haverhill 20 194 9.7
Anthony Traficante Central 19 180 9.5
Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 20 179 9.0
Aidan Heim No. Andover 18 160 8.9
Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 20 176 8.8
Isaac Allen Methuen 21 180 8.6
Matt Kutz No. Andover 19 162 8.5
Sam Stys Pentucket 19 162 8.5
Matt Crowley Pelham 18 150 8.3
Richie Shahtanian Andover 21 167 8.0
3-Pointers
Name School 3’s
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 70
George Smith Brooks 67
Dallion Johnson Phillips 66
Nate Godin Central 56
Angel Herrera Lawrence 54
Matt Mulvey Brooks 49
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 48
Peter Lopata Pentucket 46
Kyle Rocker Andover 43
Isaac Bonilla Central 43
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 43
Jake Dumont Pelham 43
Joey DaSilva Windham 42
Manny Arias Haverhill 41
Richie Shahtanian Andover 40
Kyle Moore No. Andover 40
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 39
Xavier McKenzie Central 37
Matt Crowley Pelham 37
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 32
Andrew Lussier Methuen 32
Angel Burgos Haverhill 31
Drew Brown Pelham 28
Zach Guertin Haverhill 28
Trevor DeMinico Salem 28
Justin Dunn Pinkerton 25
Matt Logue Windham 24
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 22
Kevin Garcia Methuen 22
Derek Crowley Pelham 22
Luke Surprenant Timberlane 22
Brandon Palmer Gr. Lawrence 21
Sam Stys Pentucket 21
Kerwin Lebron PMA 21
Brandon Goris Lawrence 20
Jack Wolinski North Andover 19
John Tricoche Whittier 19
Anthony Couture Whittier 19
Isaac Allen Methuen 18
Owen Kamuda Pentucket 18
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 18
Matt Kutz No. Andover 17
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 16
Riley Desmarais Windham 15
James Bush Sanborn 14
Michael Slayton Andover 13
Ryan Pacy Andover 13
Wander Languasco Gr. Lawrence 13
Peter Cleary Pentucket 13
Elijah Haas Haverhill 12
Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12
Kellan Murphy North Andover 12
Declan Conroy Pinkerton 12
