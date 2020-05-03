Building an All-21st Century Eagle-Tribune area boys hockey team is both fascinating and challenging.
This region has sent numerous players to the National Hockey League in recent years, and many others are thriving in the American Hockey League, Division 1 college hockey and overseas professional leagues.
That challenge, though, is finding the right balance for the team, honoring both players who remained with their local high schools and starred for three or four years and those who displayed their talent locally for a short time, then left for prep school or juniors.
So, in an effort to find that harmony, here are a few guidelines for this team:
To be eligible, a player has to have played for an Eagle-Tribune area school. This disqualifies the likes of top Montreal Canadiens prospect Jordan Harris (Kimball Union) of Haverhill, current Nashville Predator Colin Blackwell (St. John’s Prep) of North Andover and longtime San Jose Sharks AHL captain John McCarthy (St. John’s Prep) of Andover.
Next, athletes have to have starred for a local school for at least two seasons before leaving for prep or juniors. No one-and-dones. They also have to have played their whole career after the year 2000. So, sorry Brooks two-time (2000-01) Eagle-Tribune MVP Willie Waters.
Finally, if an athlete played for Brooks or Phillips Academy, they have to be from a local town. So, that disqualifies 2020 NHL All-Star Chris Kreider (Boxford) of the New York Rangers.
Now, here it is, an honest effort at the All-21st Century Eagle-Tribune area boys hockey team.
FORWARDS and DEFENSEMEN
Tucker Mullin, Andover (2003-07) — As senior led Golden Warriors to Division 2 state title game, and was named Eagle-Tribune All-Star (33 goals). Graduated second in school history in points (53-59—112). Played postgrad year at Phillips (10 goals). Two-year captain at Saint Anselm (49 goals in four seasons). Earned NCAA’s Hockey Humanitarian Award for charitable work.
Matt Belluche, Andover (2014-18) — Top defenseman on first Andover team to ever qualify for elite Super 8 tournament (2018). Also Warriors’ top goal-scorer (9 goals) that winter, was Eagle-Tribune All-Star and earned MVC/DCL’s Boston Bruins Sportsmanship Award. Four-year varsity player. Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star now plays at Union College.
Bobby Farnham, Brooks/Phillips (2004-06/2006-08) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as sophomore for Brooks (37 goals, 22 assists). Eagle-Tribune All-Star for Phillips as senior (19 goals, 27 assists). Played four seasons at Brown (23 career goals). Just finished ninth professional hockey season. Has appeared in 67 NHL games (eight goals) and 404 AHL games (44 goals). North Andover native.
Jake Wise, Central Catholic (2014-16) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as sophomore and All-Star as freshman. In two seasons at Central, scored 32 goals and earned two Super 8 berths. Spent two seasons with U.S. Hockey National Team Development Program. Led USA to gold at 2016 Youth Olympics. Drafted by Chicago Blackhawaks. Recently finished sophomore season at Boston University (2 goals, 11 assists).
Paul Jaskot, Central Catholic (2003-07) — Our Player of the Decade for the 2000s. Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior, leading area in goals (37) and points (68) and guiding Central Catholic to first Super 8 berth for any school in area history. Finished four-year varsity career with 148 points. Played postgrad year at Salisbury School then four years at Trinity College (13 goals).
Nick Gorski, Central Catholic (2009-13) — Top defenseman on two Central Catholic Super 8 teams (2012-13). Big-hitting 6-foot-2, 225-pounder. Lone team captain and Eagle-Tribune All-Star as senior (8 goals). Played postgrad year at Phillips (3 goals). Four-year contributor for Saint Anselm. Named All-Northeast-10 First Team as senior.
Matt Bauchman, Methuen (2009-13) — Lone four-time Eagle-Tribune boys hockey All-Star in 21st century. As senior was second in area with 20 goals. Finished four-year varsity career with 89 goals. Scored four goals in final high school game. Played one season at Hebron Academy, two seasons of juniors, then at Framingham State. Also played baseball for Rangers.
Brett Blackwell, Methuen (2014-18) — The ultimate playmaker. Believed to have finished four-year varsity career as Methuen’s career leader in points (121). Eagle-Tribune All-Star as senior (20 goals, 26 assists) for Rangers’ team that made Division 1 North quarterfinals. Played baseball at Assumption. Father is Rangers hockey coach Bill Blackwell.
Ryan Sifferlen, North Andover (2005-09) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as junior, scoring area-leading 38 goals in 20 games. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as senior. Scored 92 career goals in four-year varsity career. Tallied a hat trick in final high school game. Eagle-Tribune’s 2009 Max Bishop Award winner as area’s top three-sport athlete (soccer/hockey/baseball).
Zach Sanford, Pinkerton (2009-12) — Our Player of the Decade for 2010s. Led Pinkerton to Division 1 state title in 2012, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP (36 goals, 33 assists). In three varsity seasons as Astro scored 65 goals. Played two seasons at Boston College (20 goals). Drafted by Washington Capitals. Scored goal for St. Louis Blues in Stanley Cup-clinching victory over Bruins. In 156 NHL games has scored 27 goals.
Paul Thompson, Pinkerton (2003-05) — Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore, scoring 25 goals. Moved on to play juniors (58 goals in two seasons), then star at UNH (57 goals in four seasons). Recently closed out 10th professional season. Has played 24 NHL games (3 assists) and 582 AHL games (163 goals). Currently captain of Florida Panthers’ AHL affiliate.
JD Dudek, Pinkerton (2010-12) — Scoring 20 goals for 2012 state champions, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors. In two seasons with Astros, scored 34 goals. Played two seasons at Kimball Union (26 goals), and four seasons at Boston College (28 goals). Drafted by New Jersey Devils. Played this winter for New York Islanders’ ECHL affiliate.
Pat Halligan, Salem (2002-06) — “The Hammer” was driving force behind Salem’s 2004-05 state champs. Scored team-high 36 goals that winter. Four-year varsity player still holds Blue Devil records for career goals (89), points (170) and hat tricks (11). Three-time Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star. Won 2005 Max Bishop Award for area’s best three-sport athlete (football/hockey/baseball).
Jan Vastl, Salem (2001-05) — The top defenseman on Salem’s 2004-05 title team, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP that winter. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, a force on the blue line. Four-year varsity player. Second all-time for Blue Devils with plus-91 career rating, and team’s all-time leader in penalty minutes (123). Played college hockey for Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Cody Soucy, Salem (2011-15) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior after leading area with 22 goals and helping Salem to 17-1-1 record, the most wins in program history. Four-year varsity player second in Blue Devil history in goals (60) and third in points (115) and plus-minus (plus-84). His 10 game-winning goals are one off Salem record.
Mitchell McGinn, Salem (2015-17) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as sophomore (19 goals, 25 assists), leading Blue Devils to Division 1 semifinals. Rare freshman Eagle-Tribune All-Star (13 goals, 6 assists). Played the last three seasons at Governor’s Academy (24 goals, 27 assists) while battling injury. Son of Salem coach Mark McGinn. Will next play junior hockey.
GOALIES
Zach Laramie, Andover (2015-17) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic. As senior, posted seven shutouts and 1.38 goals-against average, leading Golden Warriors to Division 1 North title game. As junior had 1.12 GAA and seven shutouts. Transferred to Andover after splitting time for 2015 Super 8 champ St. John’s Prep (1.89 GAA).
Matt Pasqualie, Central Catholic (2015-18) — Led Central to three straight Super 8 berths. Eagle-Tribune MVP as a junior (2018), delivering 10 shutouts and 0.74 goals-against average. As sophomore led Raiders to first Super 8 title game berth. In three seasons had 19 shutouts. After two seasons in juniors, joined UConn men’s hockey team midway through this winter.
Mike Gleason, Haverhill (2012-16) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. As junior, led Hillies to only North Final berth since the Eagle-Tribune began keeping records in 1987, delivering 2.39 goals-against average. As senior had three shutouts and 2.27 GAA, making 44 saves in tourney near-stunner vs. Marblehead. Played lacrosse at Endicott College.
Joey Daccord, North Andover (2010-12) — Two-year starer for Scarlet Knights. As sophomore, had four shutouts and 1.52 goals-against average. Played three seasons for Cushing Academy (2.10 GAA). At Arizona State was finalist for NCAA Division 1 Goalie of the Year (2019). Drafted by Ottawa Senators. Made NHL debut in 2019. Starred for Senators’ Belleville AHL affiliate this winter (2.61 GAA).
Ryan Rothwell, Timberlane (2005-09) —Led now-defunct Owls hockey team to Division 2 state title as senior, making 32 saves in championship win. Delivered 0.88 goals-against average with seven shutouts that winter. Had 1.70 GAA with four shutouts as junior. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Was known for sporting mask with evil clown painted on it.
