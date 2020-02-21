Boys North Sectional Basketball Tourney: MVC rivals to face off in first round

It may be the state tournament, but for four local teams, the opening week will have a distinctly Merrimack Valley Conference feel.
In the Division 1 North first round, No. 9 Haverhill (14-6) will travel to No. 8 Central Catholic (14-6) for a second meeting this season. The winner will travel to top-seeded Lowell (20-0).
Meanwhile, No. 10 Andover (13-7) will go to No. 7 Lawrence (15-6) for their third meeting of the winter. The teams have split the season series.
No. 12 Methuen (11-9), winners of six of its last seven, avoided an MVC foe, and will travel to No. 5 Everett (16-4).
North Andover (6-13) was the 15th and final team to qualify for the Division 2 North tourney, making it under the Sullivan Rule (record vs. Division 2 foes).
The Knights will travel to No. 2 Boston Latin Academy (19-4). Greater Lawrence (13-7) is the No. 7 seed in Division 3 North, and will host North Reading (12-8).
DIVISION 1 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Lowell 20-0, 2. Lynn English 18-2, 3. Chelsea 17-3, 4. Cambridge 16-4, 5. Everett 16-4, 6. Waltham 16-4, 7. LAWRENCE 15-6, 8. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14-6, 9. HAVERHILL 14-6, 10. ANDOVER 13-7, 11. Peabody 11-9, 12. METHUEN 11-9, 13. Revere 11-9, 14. Lynn Classical 12-10, 15. Boston Latin 12-10
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, February 24
GAME 1: Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; GAME 2: Methuen at Everett, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: Peabody at Cambridge, 7 p.m.; GAME 4: Lynn Classical at Lynn English. 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Boston Latin at Chelsea
TUESDAY, February 25
GAME 5: Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; GAME 7: Revere at Waltham, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, February 28
GAME 8: Game 1 winner at Lowell
DIVISION 2 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Beverly 18-2, 2. Boston Latin Academy 19-4, 3. Belmont 16-4, 4. Burlington 16-4, 5. Winchester 15-5, 6. Billerica 12-7, 7. Malden Catholic 12-8, 8. Melrose 12-8, 9. Gloucester 12-8, 10. Wakefield 12-9, 11. Salem 11-9, 12. Somerville 11-9, 13. Woburn 12-10, 14. Reading 9-9, 15. NORTH ANDOVER 6-13
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, February 24
GAME 2: Woburn at Burlington, 7 p.m.; GAME 4: North Andover at Latin Academy, 7 p.m.; GAME 5: Wakefield at Gloucester, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Reading at Belmont, 7 p.m.; GAME 7: Somerville at Billerica, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, February 25
GAME 1: Melrose at Malden Catholic, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: Salem at Winchester, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, February 28
GAME 8: Game 1 winner at Beverly
DIVISION 3 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. St. Mary’s 20-2; 2. Amesbury 16-4; 3. Newburyport 15-5; 4. Watertown 15-5; 5. Hamilton-Wenham 13-7; 6. Shawsheen 13-7; 7. GREATER LAWRENCE 13-7; 8. Minuteman 12-8; 9. Arlington Catholic 12-8; 10. North Reading 12-8; 11. Weston 10-10; 12. Swampscott 9-11; 13. Saugus 9-11; 14. Dracut 8-13
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, February 24
GAME 4: North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 7 p.m.; GAME 5: Dracut at Newburport, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, February 25
GAME 2: Saugus at Watertown, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Weston at Shawsheen, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, February 26
GAME 1: Arlington Catholic at Minuteman, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, February 27
GAME 7: Game 4 winner vs. Amesbury
SATURDAY, February 29
GAME 8: Game 1 winner at St. Mary’s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.