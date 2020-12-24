No matter what the competition threw at Windham’s Preston Neal this fall, there was simply no beating the state champion Windham High goaltender.
The senior delivered six shutouts and allowed just six goals all season, leading the Jaguars to their first ever undefeated season (11-0-1), their first Division 1 state championship and third overall state title. The Jags won Division 2 titles in 2012-13.
Neal becomes the second Windham player to earn Eagle-Tribune boys soccer Player of the Year. The first was Kyle Cocciardi in 2017. The last goalie to win the award was North Andover’s Paul DeMaio (2015.)
“We don’t win the state title without him,” said coach Mike Hatchey. “Besides being a tremendous goalie, Preston provided leadership and accountability to our team.”
The netminder closed out the championship — and his high school career — in dominant style.
Neal made a season-high 10 saves to shut out Winnacunnet in the Division 1 title game. Winnacunnet entered the contest averaging 2.5 goals per game.
Neal was stellar throughout the postseason. He made four saves in a shutout of Manchester Memorial and allowed single goals in the quarterfinals and semifinals. He made a game-saving stop late in the Division 1 semifinal 2-1 win over Hanover. He had 10 shutouts last season.
Next up, Neal will play college soccer just down the road from his hometown, at Southern New Hampshire University.
Anthony Previte
Andover, Sr., Midfield
All-Eastern Mass. Excelled on defense. Scored goal in tie with Haverhill. “He was the team general,” said coach Jim Saalfrank. “All play went through him at the center-midfield position. He controlled the pace of the game. Anthony is a complete player.” Top forward in hockey scored five goals last winter, including two in win over Acton-Boxboro. Played for North Shore in Hockey Night in Boston this summer.
Luke Maresca
Central Catholic, Jr., Striker
Moved from midfield to utilized scoring ability. Notched team-high five goals and three assists in nine games. Scored game-winning goal against Lowell and key goal in win over hometown Tewksbury. “Luke had a knack for creating offense,” said coach John Sears. “He scored or assisted on most of our goals this season. He had a nose for the goal.” Brother Ian Maresca a sophomore striker (3 goals) for Raiders.
AidAn Robarts
Haverhill, Sr., Striker
Scored team-high five goals in 10 games. Scored twice in win over Tewksbury and lone Hillie goal in 1-1 tie with Billerica. Quad-captain. Four-year varsity player scored seven goals for Hillies and was All-MVC Division 1 as junior. Added three goals as sophomore. Played both striker and winger. “He’s a very determined forward with great pace and footwork,” said coach Charlie Roche. “He’s also a great defender.”
Will Gossman
North Andover, Sr., Defense
Moved from midfield to bolster Scarlet Knights’ back line. Led defense that had three shutouts and allowed only one goal in four games before season was shut down due to COVID-19. Knights had 14 shutouts last fall. Scored goal in win over Haverhill this fall. Added one goal as junior. All-Eastern Mass. this fall and All-MVC Division 1 as junior. Three-year starter. “He really led our defense,” said coach Kyle Wood.
Andrew Howard
North Andover, Sr., Midfield
Scored team-high four goals in four games before season was cancelled by coronavirus. Scored lone goal in 1-0 win over Andover and twice in win over Dracut. Team captain helped Knights finish short season undefeated (4-0-0). Four-year varsity player. Also excels on defense. All-MVC track middle distance runner was member of 4x400 relay that won titles at Division 2 meet and MSTCA Division 2 relays last winter.
Alex Gagnon
Pelham, Soph., Forward/Midfield
All-New Hampshire Division 2 first team. Scored five goals in seven games, one in tourney matchup with Souhegan. Twice scored a goal against Sanborn. “He brought goal scoring, speed and dynamic play all over the field,” said coach Matt Miller. All-NH Division 2 second team as freshman after scoring six goals, including highlight-reel winner against Plymouth. Also a stellar defender when called upon.
Tyler Correnti
Pentucket, Jr., Goalie
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Stars. All-Eastern Mass. and All-CAL. Team MVP. Finished season with 0.9 goals-against average, allowing 9 goals in 10 games. Delivered four shutouts this fall and six last fall. Scored Pentucket’s first goal of the season on PK. “He directs the team vocally and has unbelievable technical skill making saves,” said coach Christian Langlois, “He’s as skilled with his feet as all the field players.”
Seamus O’Keefe
Pentucket, Sr., Midfield
All-CAL. All-Eastern Mass. Quad-captain. Tied for team lead in points, scoring four goals and three assists in 10 games. Scored game-tying goals in final minutes against Georgetown and Rockport. “He’s the most skilled player I’ve ever coached in foot skill and 1-on-1 offense,” said coach Christian Langlois. “All four of his goals were game-winning or game-tying goals.” Sister Siobhan O’Keefe runs track/cross country for Stonehill.
Michael Curtin
Pinkerton, Sr., Midfield
“Mikey was the best player on our team the last two years,” said coach Kerry Boles. “He’s a great player, a great kid and leader for our team.” All-New Hampshire Division 1. Four-year varsity player. Three-and-a-half year starter. Outstanding on defense. Hampstead resident. He and Astros played just five games before season was cancelled due to coronavirus. Plays club soccer for Seacoast United.
Max Lussier
Sanborn, Sr., Midfield
First-team All-NH Division 2. Team MVP and sportsmanship award. Led Indians to Division 2 quarters. Scored goal in win over Souhegan and six goals for career. “Max brought the heart and soul to our team,” said coach Nate Sprackland. “He was a playmaker in the middle and controlled the field.” Track athlete placed fifth in high jump (5-10) at Division 1 meet last winter. Was fourth in area in pole vault (11-0) as sophomore.
Jake Silva
Timberlane, Sr., Midfield
Headed to Bridgeton Academy for postgrad year. First-team All-NH Division 1. Plays club soccer for Rush New England-North Shore. Three-year starter and team’s lone return starter this fall. “Jake had the challenge of a supporting cast comprised of sophomores and freshmen,” said coach Mitchell Mencis. “Even with those odds against him, he worked tirelessly with underclassmen every day.” Enrolled in multiple AP classes.
Charlie Breen
Windham, Sr., Midfield
Scored go-ahead goal in Jaguars’ Division 1 championship game win over Winnacunnet. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Led Jaguars with nine goals and seven assists in 12 games. First-team All-NH Division 1. “Charlie’s athleticism provided us with a mismatch on the wing every game,” said coach Mike Hachey. “Teams had to account for him every time he touched the ball.” Scored eight goals for hockey team last winter.
Owen Larouco
Windham, Sr., Forward
“Owen’s gritty style carried us at times,” said coach Mike Hachey. “He has a tremendous will to win.” Scored five goals and added three assists for unbeaten Jaguars (11-0-1). Second-team All-NH Division 1. Scored lone goal in win over Manchester Central. Scored eight goals last fall. Top forward for hockey team scored four goals last winter, one in upset of archrival Salem. Starting second baseman in baseball as sophomore.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Ryan O’Sullivan, Sr., midfield; Anton Pace, Sr., forward
Central — Ryan Thomas, Soph., defense; Eric Fischer, Soph., midfield; Ian Mafresca, Soph., striker
Haverhill — Connor Buscema, Sr., centerback
Methuen — Ethan Donahue, Jr., goalie
North Andover — Tyler Bussell, Sr., goalie
Pelham — Greg Nicolls, Sr., goalie
Pentucket — Erik Dahlgard, Sr., defense; Alex Bishop, Soph., midfield
Pinkerton — Adam Frieburger, Jr., defense; Will D’Amico, Jr., midfield/forward
Salem — Cody Sicard, Sr., midfield
Sanborn — Evan Burke, Sr., midfield
Timberlane — Cole Babson, Sr., midfield
Windham — Matt Kearney, Sr., midfield
PAST BOYS SOCCER MVPs
2019: Mark Huynh, Andover; 2018: Ryan McDonald, No. Andover; 2017: Kyle Cocciardi, Windham; 2016: Connor Ross, Timberlane; 2015: Paul DeMaio, No. Andover; 2014: Kyle Hicks, Pinkerton; 2013: Mike Skarbelis No. Andover; 2012: Evan Dudney, No. Andover; 2011: Matt Bitchell, Georgetown; 2010: Andres Burbank-Crump, Brooks; 2009: Gareth Dudney, No. Andover; 2008: Kenny Kolbeck, Pinkerton; 2006-07: Robbie McLarney, Londonderry;
2005: T.J. Thompson, Phillips/Atkinson; 2004: Jon Wentworth, No. Andover; 2002-03: Charlie Davies, Brooks/Salem; 2001: Tristan Hall, Londonderry; 2000: John O’Brien, No. Andover; 1999: Paul Bellacqua, Andover; 1998: Tim Maguire, Londonderry;
1997: Peter Peralta, Timberlane; 1996: Evan Reece, Masconomet; 1995: Brian Irwin, Pinkerton; 1994: Eric Trickett, Pinkerton; 1993: Quang Nguyen, Andover; 1992: James DeDeus, Londonderry; 1991: Brad Trull, Masconomet; 1990: Tom Wicker, Londonderry; 1989: Garry Jackson, Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.