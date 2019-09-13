Whittier
2018 record: 7-9-2, didn’t make tourney
Coach Max Beauregard: (3rd year, 15-20-2)
Returning players (12): Keenan Allen, Sr., forward; Ethan Calderwood, Sr., defense; Nate Cartier, Sr., forward; Ryan Chapman, Sr., defense; Kevin Couturier, Sr., defense; Kyle Eddy, Sr., defense; Curtis Hubbard, Sr., forward; Parker Jennings, Sr., midfield; Jack Latauskas, Sr., midfield; Lukas Rousseau, Jr., midfield; Luke MacFarland, Soph., goalie; Paulo Freitas, Soph., midfield;
Promising newcomers: Frank Thomson, Sr., midfield; Amaury Martins, Sr., midfield; David Wilson, Sr., midfield; Gabe Morales, Soph., forward; Gavin Taynor, Soph., forward; Caden Calderwood, Soph., defense; Adam Rousseau, Soph., defense
Captains: Ryan Chapman, Jack Latauskas, Lukas Rousseau
Candidates: 30
Returning goal leaders: Ethan Rousseau 6, Nate Cartier 6, Kyle Eddy 3
Returning honorees: Kyle Eddy, CAC All-Star
Odds and ends: Whittier has two sets of brothers with the Rousseaus and the Calderwoods. ... Kyle Eddy was a dominant pitcher for the Wildcats last spring (6-0, 1.82 ERA, 64 Ks in 42.1 IP). ... Parker Jennings (.308) and Nate Cartier also play baseball. ... Whittier has started the year 1-2.
Assistants: Jason Keller
CAC PREVIEW NOTE: The rest of the previews will run later
