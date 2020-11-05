A surprise coaching move led to a gorgeous late goal and punched Windham’s ticket to the state finals.
In a battle of unbeatens Wednesday night in Hanover, the Jaguars beat the hosts 2-1 in the Division 1 boys soccer state semifinals.
With about seven minutes left in regulation, sophomore Max Husson scored on a gorgeous goal from 12 yards out assisted by triplet brother Ryan.
“It was a side chip over the keeper,” explained Windham coach Mike Hachey. “Ryan threaded it to Max. It was crafty (by Max). He knew it was a decisive touch. There is nothing like two brothers playing together.”
Of course, with the Hussons it is three. Sam is a star, too.
Hachey tinkered with his line-up and it was crucial. He switched up Max and Ryan.
Hachey said, “Max played center-mid all season with Ryan up top. We switched them. We wanted the creativity from Max.”
It worked like a charm as Max also assisted on the first goal, a first-half tally by Jack Runde.
Hanover netted the equalizer in the second half.
Preston Neal (3 saves) made a brilliant stop with 15 minutes left in the second half to keep it deadlocked.
Hachey remarked, “He stuffed it at the line, a diving save. Everyone thought it went in because the net rippled.”
Both clubs entered with 9-0-1 records and it was their first ever meeting. Hachey called Hanover historically the state’s premier program.
The Jags, who are in their third year in Division 1, were coming off a huge quarterfinal win over unbeaten Manchester Central. Hachey said a Facebook posting had them No. 1 in New England in one poll.
Now the Jaguars travel to Winnacunnet to play the host Warriors Saturday. The game is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. after a Winnacunnet playoff football game.
Winnacunnet won a classic in the semis, outlasting Nashua South in 12 rounds of PKs.
Windham is looking for its third ever state title. The Jaguars won it all in Division 2 in 2012 and 2013. Winnacunnet has never even made the state final before.
Windham 2, Hanover 1
Division 1 Semifinals
Goals: Jack Runde, Max Husson
Saves: Preston Neal 3
Windham (10-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Hanover (9-1-1): 0 1 — 1
