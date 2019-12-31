There are plenty of people who aren’t big fans of the month of January in New England.
Cold weather, ice, snow, fewer hours of daylight, holiday hangover — there’s not a lot to like.
But Haverhill wrestling coach Tim Lawlor is a big fan of the month, especially after the January he and his team experienced in 2019.
All the Hillies did was go through the month undefeated, win the Timberlane Invitational, the Capital Classic in Concord and won huge dual meets over heavyweights Central Catholic and Methuen. This led to the Division 1 North championship.
All of those accomplishments are impressive and, together, are why the Haverhill wrestling team is our boys Team of the Year.
The victory at the Timberlane Invitational was only the third time in 28 years that the host Owls didn’t come out on top. The Capital Classic title came at the expense of Rhode Island power Bishop Hendricken and the D1 North crown was the first ever for the Hillies.
When it was all over, Haverhill finished with a perfect 21-0 record, setting a school record for wins and ended up as the Eagle-Tribune leader in the Fab 5 -- the first time in at least 15 years that a team other than Timberlane held that distinction.
“This was certainly a team that will long be remembered,” said Lawlor. “To finish 21-0 with three tournament victories is hard to come by with the schedule we wrestle.”
Like any great wrestling team, the Hillies had their share of standouts, led by freshman Ben Davoli, juniors Jake Nicolosi and Steven Wise and senior Sam Prescott, but the secret to their success was solid wrestlers throughout the lineup.
No better example of that came when Haverhill defeated Central, 39-33. The stars on both teams prevailed but it came down to an upset — for the second straight year — when Isaiah Delosantos knocked off Matt Shaw.
“We had 30 fully invested wrestlers, pushing and supporting one another each day,” said Lawlor. “It was a unique team with some very talented athletes.
“It was (also) one of those years where everything went right — no major injuries, pulled off some big upsets and got a few calls go our way.”
It was definitely a year to remember and one that the Hillies enjoyed thoroughly, so much so that when the postseason nationals took place, eight wrestlers went to compete, apparently wanting the season to just keep on going.
