Back in 2018, Phillips Academy’s Aidan Burt became one of the few athletes in area history to earn Eagle-Tribune MVP honors as a freshman.
Three years later, Burt closes out his high school career in the same place — as an MVP.
The Big Blue senior from Andover is our Eagle-Tribune boys tennis Player of the Year after yet another dominant season on the court. He also won Phillips’ prestigious Banta Tennis Trophy as the team’s top player.
Burt finished the spring 9-0 in singles and excelled in doubles, in a season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He rallied from an 0-3 deficit to win 8-3 against Belmont Hill, swept singles and double against Pingree and saved his best for last, battling for a 6-2, 7-5 victory against Phillips Exeter in his final match. There was no postseason due to COVID.
“Aidan has stable leadership, is very organized, very strategic,” coach Leon Calleja told Phillips’ school paper, The Phillipian. “He was our No. 1 on the team, so everyone looked up to him in a way that is meaningful.”
Burt was also undefeated in singles as a freshman, going 11-0 on his way to Eagle-Tribune MVP. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore, overcoming an injury to help lead Phillips to the Class A semis.
Burt will next attend the University of Chicago, and he is considering trying out for the Maroons’ tennis team.
Reilly O’Brien
Andover, Sr., Singles
MVC Division 1 MVP. All-Scholastic. Earned eight wins at No. 1 singles. Scored three 6-0, 6-0 sweeps. Closest match was a pair of 6-0, 6-4 victories. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as freshman and sophomore (combined 16-6 record). “He has a great work ethic, leads by example and is a student of the game,” said coach Mike Wartman. Will attend Bentley and hopes to walk onto tennis team.
Avi Janarthanan
Andover, Sr., Singles
All-Scholastic. All-MVC. Finished 4-1 at No. 2 singles, 3-0 at No. 1 singles and 2-0 at No. 1 doubles. Battled for 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 victory in state tourney win over Boston Latin. Quad-captain helped lead Andover to 13-1 record. “He was a very strong player for us for a long time, and an excellent student of the game,” said coach Mike Wartman. Will attend University of Southern California.
Sam Feng-Bryan Han Htun
Andover, Seniors, Doubles
Also combined for Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in 2019. All-MVC. Teamed to go 4-0 in doubles. Earned Andover’s lone win in Division 1 North semifinals loss. Feng finished 4-0 at singles. Han Htun went 5-0. “They formed an exceptional doubles team,” said coach Mike Wartman. “Bryan raised everyone’s game and Sam could do it all.” Feng headed to Washington University. Htun will attend UC Davis.
Dalton Dow
Central Catholic, Sr., Singles
“He had incredible power and speed and learned to be aggressive,” said coach Matthew Sansoucie. “He grew immensely.” Finished spring with team-best 9-2 record at No. 2 singles, with only two losses to Andover. Battled for tough 6-4, 6-3 victory against North Andover. MVC All-Star. Team MVP. Top defenseman and quad-captain for boys soccer team. Will attend Georgia Tech.
Justin Tran
Haverhill, Soph., Singles
MVC Division 2 co-MVP. Finished 8-2 at No. 1 singles. Only losses came to Andover and Lawrence. Battled for 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 win against Central Catholic. Earned Hillies’ lone wins against North Andover. First-year varsity player due to COVID cancelling 2020 season. “He was huge for us and set the tone with steady play and determination,” said coach Zach Eldridge.
Jose Martinez
Lawrence, Jr., Singles
MVC Division 2 co-MVP. Went 8-3 at No. 1 singles. Took Lancers’ only wins vs. Central Catholic, a tough 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory, and Chelmsford. Only losses were to Andover, North Andover and Methuen, the latter he avenged later in the season. “He brought a high level of competitive spirit and play to the team this year, with his big serve, forehand, confidence and swagger,” said coach Eric Allshouse.
Austin Salvetti
Salem, Sr., Singles
A 6-foot-1 and 250-pound tank. “Austin’s strength was his incredibly powerful first serve was nearly impossible to return when on,” said coach Curt Killion. Led team in victories with 11-5 record this spring, helping Blue Devils advance to Division 1 quarterfinals. Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman led Salem hockey to Division 1 title game. Will attend Plymouth State and hopes to play both sports.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Alex Earl, Sr.; Joe Colecchi, Jr.; Andre Giurgiu, Soph
Central Catholic — Arnav Lele, Frosh.; Cody Rueda, Sr.; Ryan Melesky, Frosh.
Greater Lawrence — Gabriel Marun, Sr.
Haverhill — Cullen Simes, Sr.
Lawrence — Jameson Ho, Sr.
Methuen — Ben Beaudoin, Jr.; Dawson Burke, 8th; Owen Burke, 5th
North Andover — Ben Polonsky, Jr.; Chris Noroian, Jr.; Max Chamuel, Jr.
Pentucket — Stratton Seymour, Soph.
Phillips — Kian Burt, Sr., Andover
Salem — Logan Krahn, Sr.
Sanborn — Owen Paul, Sr.; Ian Abney, Soph.
Windham — Austin Wu, Sr.
