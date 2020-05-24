There is no question that boys volleyball has come a long way in the 21st century.
At the turn of the century, it was still a relatively new sport on the high school level. There were fewer teams involved and the players were more likely than not multi-sport athletes.
How things have changed. Now nearly every school of any size has a team and plenty of players specialize in volleyball. Offseason clubs have sprouted up everywhere and most of the elite players are on the court all year long. It’s no wonder that the quality of play has improved.
That partly explains why there are more players in the second decade of our All-21st Century Boys Volleyball team than the first. One other thing to keep in mind is that some of the premier teams of the first decade (Lawrence, Salem and Andover) had tremendous players, but it was difficult to select standout individuals on the best teams. There were many good, but equal players.
Nevertheless, there are certainly players who are deserving who have probably been left off, and keep in mind that this is definitely a subjective team.
Still, led by five players from Lawrence and three from Salem, it’s a team loaded with talent, so much that it was impossible to pick an MVP. We’ll leave that up to the reader.
Hector Sanchez, Lawrence (2002) — The current Lawrence head coach is probably the most versatile player on our team. The two-year MVP in the MVC not only led the Lancers in kills, but also in several other categories. An all-star for the Northeast Elite team, former coach Tony Hajjar (313-108 in 16 years) says that Sanchez “is the only player I ever had who played every position on the court for me.”
Dennis Lean, Lawrence (2005) — Although a phenomenal setter, the 5-4 Lean “could block players who were 6-5” according to coach Tony Hajjar. An All-Scholastic selection, he was the leader of Lawrence’s 2005 state championship team. “He ran the show and was the quarterback of the team,” said Hajjar.
Dan Kinney, Salem (2008) — “Thunder Dan” was likely the first and best of Salem’s great players at the net. He averaged nearly 20 kills on a team loaded with hitters. A NH Player of Year, he was named an All-American outside hitter and led Salem to four state titles and a 74-match winning streak. He also led the basketball team to two titles and was cited in Faces in a Crowd in Sports Illustrated.
Freddy Alves, Haverhill (2008) — A three-year standout who moved to Haverhill from Brazil. The All-Scholastic lefty set a school single-season record with 294 kills. He was All-MVC and a tremendous blocker. “He was just so strong,” said coach Bill Kaste.
Jason Kinney, Salem (2010) — A two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP, he led the Blue Devils to a 58-0 record in three years. Averaged 17 kills and 7 blocks as senior and had 27 kills in the state championship match. “He’s the best player in New England,” said coach EJ Perry. Younger brother of Dan Kinney. Played at Division 1 Sacred Heart.
Jimmy Zenevitch, Central Catholic (2011) — Although more known for basketball (MVP in 2011), this 6-7 outside hitter could pound it down with the best of them. Had 304 kills as a senior, 286 as a junior and was a two-time All-Scholastic. He had 33 kills in one memorable game against Lowell.
Brett Pettis, Haverhill (2011) — An outside hitter with power to spare, he could do it all. He had 246 kills and 192 digs as a senior and a whopping 905 kills for his career. The Eagle-Tribune MVP led the Hillies to state finals as senior and was a three-year captain and two-year All-Scholastic. “Most complete player I’ve coached,” said Haverhill’s Bill Kaste.
Connor Dube, Timberlane (2011) — Had a remarkable senior year. Named New Hampshire Player of the Year. A setter with amazing touch. He had 35 assists as Timberlane snapped Salem’s 125-match winning streak.
Zach Sindoni, Haverhill (2012) — Eagle-Tribune and MVC MVP. He had 1,216 sets and 426 assists as senior and led Hillies to 18-0 regular season. “He’s the most athletic setter we’ve ever had,” said coach Bill Kaste.
Joe Kuykendall, Andover (2012) — Dependable, relentless and consistent at the net. As a senior, he had 291 kills and 90 blocks in 23 matches. He was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and two-time All-Scholastic.
Andy Henriquez, Lawrence (2015) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. Listed as a setter, but could do it all. As a senior had 635 assists and 150 kills, giving him 1,280 assists and 270 kills in two years. Older brothers Anibal and Jeyson were E-T co-MVPs in 2013.
Tim Galloway-Burke, Methuen (2015) — Heart and soul of Rangers as a middle hitter. A menacing 6-5, he finished with 309 kills and 158 blocks as senior. He was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Janci Soto, Lawrence (2016) — Dominated MVC as most valuable player and was also MVP for the Eagle-Tribune. Teams plotted to keep the ball away from him, but he still had 250 kills and 80 blocks. “He was a man playing among boys,” said coach Tony Hajjar.
Devin Dean, Andover (2017) — Powerful both at the net and the back line. Averaged 18.2 and 14.3 service points per game for 22-2 Warriors. Co-MVP of the MVC and Eagle-Tribune MVP. He was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Cobi Moore, Pinkerton (2017) — Setter extraordinaire for Astros, but he could do it all. Averaged 28 assists, 12 digs and 5 kills for 19-2 state finalists. New Hampshire MVP and two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Sam Hovan, Timberlane (2018) — Dominant player led Owls to back-to-back state titles. A 6-5 leaper who could sky and deliver, he was Eagle-Tribune MVP as a senior and a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Had 967 kills in his career, 28 in state finals as senior. “We tried to keep it away from him, but he was unstoppable,” said Pinkerton coach Colin Walker after state championship game.
Delfy Soler, Lawrence (2019) — All-around leader for Lancers, he finished season with 363 kills and 163 digs. MVC Player of the Year. Played bigger than listed 5-11. As freshman led Eastern Nazarene College in kills.
Roman Fabrizio, Salem (2019) — Phenomenal outside hitter turned setter as athletic 6-2 player. Led Blue Devils to state title, finishing with 622 assists while adding 171 service points, 61 aces, 71 kills and 62 digs.
