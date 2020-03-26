Who says Haverhill isn’t a basketball town?
In the 20-year history of Gatorade announcing a boys basketball Player of the Year in each state, the Eagle-Tribune area has seen two Mass. athletes take home the prestigious honor.
One, of course, is former Central Catholic great Tyler Nelson, a current NBA G-Leaguer and Fairfield University’s all-time leading scorer. The other is Phillips standout Dallion Johnson, who on Sunday was crowned by Gatorade as the state’s best high school player — including both public and prep schools — for the 2019-20 season.
Is it a coincidence that the two grew up a mile apart from each other in Bradford?
“It feels great just to say that we’re from this area,” said Johnson, a Penn State commit. “Back in the day, my older brother (Tyson) played at St. John’s Prep, and I remember going to those games against Tyler at Central Catholic. Those games were crazy! There were always such unbelievable crowds. I wanted to play just like them.”
And don’t forget about Noah Vonleh! The six-year NBA forward from Haverhill was averaging 3.8 ppg for the Denver Nuggets before the league stopped play due to the health crisis.
That’s two pros and another soon-to-be Division 1 college player all coming from the same town in the past decade alone.
A WISE CHOICE
Gatorade found a worthy MVP recipient this winter.
Like Nelson, Johnson leaves Phillips as the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,598 career points).
Our Eagle-Tribune MVP as a junior a year ago, Johnson only got better as a senior. The 6-foot-2 guard led the area in both scoring average (22.6 ppg) and 3s (74) for the second straight year, guiding Phillips to the NEPSAC Class A semifinals as the tournament’s No. 6 seed. Against archrival Phillips Exeter in the first round of the playoffs, Johnson dropped 27 points on seven 3s to spearhead a 73-63 upset.
That was special.
“So I actually went back to my freshman year highlights recently,” said Johnson. “We went up to Exeter that year and we beat them. It’s such a huge rivalry. But we must have played them like 10 more times since, and I never beat them until that last game.
“It felt great to be able to beat them the first time I played them, and then the last time in the quarterfinals.”
It was the end to his high school career that Johnson deserved.
SHARED STORIES, SAME NEIGHBORHOOD
The similarities between Nelson and Johnson don’t just stop at their hometown and their Gatorade Player of the Year hardware.
They are both lights-out shooters. And it makes sense why.
In the eighth grade, Johnson met Nelson’s father, Jeff Nelson, who is an advanced scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the two have been working together for the past three years.
“Dallion is like a sponge,” said Jeff Nelson. “The message is clear for kids out there, the most important thing is the work ethic. Dallion would call me or text me and he’d ask to practice at 6 a.m. in January when it’s five degrees out. We’d practice in the Phillips gym at 6 a.m. and he’d finish and get to class by 7. He’s in the gym all of the time. He’s a relentless worker.
“It’s pretty amazing for two kids a mile away from each other to be doing what they’re doing.”
And both have a bright future ahead of them.
“It just makes you think about all of the hard work you put in,” said Johnson. “But I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches.”
FATHER IS NO. 1 INFLUENCE
Anyone who’s been to at least one of Dallion Johnson’s games since the fourth grade — whether it be travel team, AAU or at Phillips — has either seen or heard his father, Wallace, in the stands.
You literally couldn’t have missed him.
Wallace Johnson has been to every one of his son’s games, usually with some sort of device at the ready to record some film. Oh, and according to his son, he has no issues being vocal.
“He’s definitely yelling during the game,” laughed Dallion. “Definitely my freshman year he kind of was in my head. I would look at him and he would tell me to shoot more or play more defense. But I’d say I was able to block him out after sophomore year.”
Joking aside, Wallace has been there for every step of the journey, something that’s not lost on Dallion.
“He’s definitely had the biggest impact on my career,” said Dallion. “He’s pretty much played the biggest role. He always wants to see me succeed.”
Family friend Jeff Nelson, a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, says the Johnsons have a lot to be proud of with Dallion.
“Wallace is in the gym a ton with Dallion,” said Nelson. “He did an amazing job keeping him focused. But the thing that Wallace should take a lot of credit for is that Dallion is such a humble kid.”
