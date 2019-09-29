Bradford’s Nick Maccario turned in the best round of golf of his life last week — and it just so happens to be in a major tournament.
Competing in the 36th Massachusetts Mid-Amateur Championship, Maccario fired a course-record 8-under par 64 last Tuesday at Brae Burn Country Club in Newton. The course was home to the 1919 U.S. Open and 1928 U.S. Amateur, among other big tourneys.
Maccario followed that up with a 1-over 73 and 1-under 71 on the final two days of the tourney to cruise to the finish line with a 15-stroke triumph.
“It feels unreal,” said Maccario. “I felt like I needed to make aggressive plays at conservative targets. These guys (in the field) are awesome and it just feels great to come out on top.”
Maccario’s record-setting round included just 21 putts. He even overcame a double-bogey on the fourth hole.
“I was just able to have a good ball-striking round, put it close and make the putts,” said Maccario. “It was 100% the best I’ve done relative to par. The course catered to my game. A lot of wedges and mid-irons which is the strength of my game.”
