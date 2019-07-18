LAWRENCE — With just one starter set to return from this past season’s Division 2 North finalist North Andover boys basketball team, perhaps not many people would have expected the inexperienced bunch to reach the semifinals of the Hoops for Hope Bradner Tournament.
But, for that lone returning starter, rising senior Kyle Moore, it was hardly a surprise.
“After our first game, I really saw how we can play good defense and we kept grinding from there,” Moore said. “The more we grew as a team, the more the intensity grew.”
However, North Andover’s run in the Bradner Tournament came to a halt on Thursday, as the Knights lost to Division 1 state champ Lynn English, 76-44.
Jarnel Guzman led all scorers with 18 points for Lynn English, while Matt Kutz had eight for North Andover. Despite a discouraging finish to the tournament for the Knights, Moore saw a lot from his team that excites him for the future.
“It’s wide open and it’s exciting,” Moore said. “Everybody’s got to grind for it. It’s going to be an exciting year and a lot of work has to go into it if we want to achieve our goals.”
Moore, being a rising senior and the only returning starter, said he has been taking on a leadership role and trying to instill a work ethic and an understanding for the less experienced players.
While some would look at a 32-point loss in a negative light, Moore said it was his favorite type of game to play, showing North Andover just how good the best teams are and offering teachable moments even in the face of defeat.
“I want the players to have confidence in themselves,” Moore said. “When I see that they don’t have confidence, the team gets down. If me or the other captain don’t have confidence, the team gets down, too. We try and stay confident so the team can feed off of it.”
Among the players Moore said have been looking good in Hoops for Hope action were Kutz, a rising junior, and rising sophomore Drew Connolly.
If those players are impressing now, they’ll have to keep it up to lock down spots ahead of the upcoming North Andover campaign.
“It’s the most wide open it’s probably been in North Andover,” Moore said. “If you want the spot, beat out the other guy for it. It’s that easy.”
Sachems can’t hold on
Pentucket looked to be in good shape, leading Lowell by double digits at halftime of the Hoops for Hope Bradner Tournament semfinal, but couldn’t hang on, losing, 63-57.
Peter Lopata led Pentucket with 14 points, but it was Nate Siow who spearheaded the Lowell comeback in the second half, dropping 27 points for the big come-from-behind victory.
Despite the loss, it was a step forward for Pentucket, which had never reached the semifinal stage of the Bradner Tournament, having only made it as far as the quarterfinals in last year’s edition.
Lynn English went on to win the championship over Lowell by a score of 79-65. Jack Rodriguez led the winners with 25 points, while Siow had a game-high of 29 for Lowell.
