We needed that, didn't we?
Week 1 of the 2020 "I Beat Burt" Contest is in the books and we're back to the same old, same old.
Great coaches and great quarterbacks all won. Except, of course, former Patriots QB Tom Brady. But Brady and the Bucs lost to the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees.
Brady wasn't the only guy to get his brains knocked in. So did I.
I did not have a good week. I picked a few upsets, at least according to the spread, including the Bucs over the Saints, and paid for it dearly.
I had seven correct picks out of 15. I got destroyed.
Homefield advantage wasn't really an advantage, without crowds shouting hysterically on third down in the fourth quarter when the opposing offenses were on the field.
Only seven home teams won versus eight road teams. While that happens from time to time, without fans, it will happen more often.
But each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded.
And this week, due to my struggles, the first tiebreaker (Patriots point total) was key.
Every winner this week was within one point of the Patriots 21 points. The second tiebreaker was needed for those that had 20 points (all had 12 correct selections).
Please note we will be mailing out T-shirts next week as customers aren't allowed yet to enter the newspaper building. We will update this next week.
Week 1 winners
Jeannine Jewell of Somersworth, N.H.
Edward Aldonis of Salem, N.H.
Jack Monagle1 of North Andover
Jean Enright of North Andover
George Dionne Sr. of Haverhill
Roland Poirier of Haverhill
Steve Dexter of Methuen
Ellen Parker of Salem, N.H.
Dick DiBurro of Haverhill
Mike Murphy of Haverhill
