Breaking out gong in honor of Merf

Five years ago (Sept. 20, 2014), our beloved colleague Joe Murphy died.
For 50 years, nobody did it any better than the great Eagle-Tribune sportswriter.
In tribute, here is my annual gong column. Joe’s semi-regular gong columns were classics. Mine, not so much.
But here goes ...
I’d gong The View. Every time Joy Behar opens her mouth, you lose a couple points on your IQ and I can’t afford that!
I’d gong colleges which brag about being on ESPN, and it’s ESPN 4 with Ian Eagle III behind the mic.
I’d gong old-timers who claim football players in the ‘50 and ‘60s were tougher, and 7-foot, 275-pounders who only jack up threes.
...
I’d gong traffic rotaries, pop-up ads, bosses who call their staffs teams (often maybe the 2019 Red Sox!), shoppers who eat food while still in the supermarket and coaches who don’t call in games.
I’d gong people who try to set the world record for Facebook friends (we haven’t talked since elementary school!)
...
I’d gong constantly on the move school administrators who seem far more concerned with chasing a buck than your kid’s education.
I’d gong sportswriters who look the other way amid steroid scandals and fail to point out their aging QB has put on 30 pounds of fat.
I’d gong tough-guy fans who won’t let you wear the opposing team’s jersey.
...
I’d gong bigtime college football and men’s basketball players not getting paid and their coaches making tens of millions.
I’d gong high school game stories in the paper that are 15 inches too long but don’t include a simple boxscore.
...
I’d gong ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, aka the Dick Vitale of football. Not only is every college head coach a genius, but now so is every coordinator.
I’d gong WEEI for getting rid of Gerry Callahan and leaving Boston with just one sports personality with backbone, Dan Shaughnessy. May your ratings continue to plummet.
...
I’d gong Celtics star Jayson Tatum for having Kobe Bryant as a mentor. Uh, Jayson, his last NBA season he shot .358 from the floor and .258 on 3-pointers while shooting every time he touched the ball.
I’d gong scholar-athlete teams where semi-literacy gains you a spot on the team. If over half the athletes make it, why bother?
...
I’d gong the MIAA and NHIAA for their toothless, non-existent transfer policies. What happened to you have to sit out a year so we can limit, you know, everybody transferring to the powerhouse programs?
I’d gong colleges for a slew of PC things but this year we’ll limit it to eliminating the word “freshman” for “first year.”
...
I’d gong selfish husbands who forget their anniversaries (so sorry, Dear!) and all these pols for flip-flopping more than Simon Biles after 10 Red Bulls.
I’d gong high school sports teams going away to pre-season camp (h-a-z-i-n-g).
I’d gong baseball whistling by the graveyard ... speed it up!
I’d gong Red Sox exec Sam Kennedy who is as slick as Zamboni-cleared ice.
...
I’d gong old farts who try to be hip with terms like “win the chip.”
I’d gong coaches who feel compelled to tweet we beat a tough team. One cross country coach said it about a club that has probably lost over 95 percent of its meets the last 20 years.
...
