Six years ago (Sept. 20, 2014), our beloved colleague Joe Murphy died.
For 50 years, nobody did it any better than the great Eagle-Tribune sportswriter.
In tribute, here is my annual gong column. Joe’s semi-regular gong columns were classics. Mine, not so much.
But here goes ...
With the force of a Fernando Tatis Jr. 475-foot homer, I’d gong the Year 2020 and all the terrible things that went along with it.
I’d gong Halls of Fame which long ago became Halls of Very Good. And less than very good if Eli Manning ever goes to Canton.
I’d gong flossing, 3-point shots on the fastbreak, jumping offsides anticipating the count, poems which don’t rhyme, MS-ESPN and anyone who doesn’t think Duke basketball cheats.
...
I’d gong sportswriters who tweet politics constantly yet write far too infrequently for their newspapers.
I’d gong anyone with more than 50,000 tweets and make them take a week off from it. The Most Interesting Man in the World isn’t that interesting.
I’d gong Doc Rivers and Kirk Herbstreit and their crocodile tears.
I’d gong Linkedin accounts with the person’s company or alma mater misspelled. Kills the “detail-oriented” comment.
...
I’d gong Northeastern University for throwing 11 students out of school for violating social distancing rules and stunningly keeping their $36,500 apiece for tuition.
I’d gong my now former pharmacy for saying it can’t give me change and it will round up on my bill. Up?
I’d gong Brian and Diane Martin for moving. Talk about awesome neighbors.
I’d gong these outrageously bloated scholar-athlete teams where often you don’t have to be much of a scholar or an athlete.
...
I’d gong Anderson Cooper. He has done more softball interviews than Eddie Feigner but he became Mike Wallace when interviewing “the Pillow Guy!”
I enjoy the “Delilah” music show on the radio but have to gong her. She gives advice to the lovelorn but has been married four times.
I’d gong the newspaper gods. Hurts like heck to lose so many good writers like superb Tribune colleague Kyle Gaudette.
I’d gong my patented 10-point turns straight out of Day 1 of driving school.
I’d gong high school wrestlers in the higher weight classes who don’t play football ... or at least another fall sport.
...
I’d gong today’s professional athletes, a bunch of virtue signalling, politically correct, lemmings who bully any teammate/rival with an original thought. Their coaches and owners aren’t much better.
I’d gong hundreds of meaningless HBDs on Facebook. I’ll take one hand-written birthday card any day.
I’d gong newspapers that, whenever an athlete gets in trouble, say it’s a “star.” No matter how average he/she may have been.
I’d gong Bob Kraft for always saying of a Patriot “he’s like a son to me.” He has more kids than Philip Rivers.
...
