Seven years ago (Sept. 20, 2014), our beloved colleague Joe Murphy died.
For 50 years, nobody did it any better than the great Eagle-Tribune sports columnist.
In tribute, here is my annual gong column. Joe’s semi-regular gong columns were classics. Mine, well, I’ll gong myself.
There are plenty of pro athletes worthy of the dreaded gong. At the top of the list is Megan Rapinoe, captain of the badly underachieving women’s Olympic soccer team. Outside of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, she could be the country’s worst and most woke leader.
The male version of Rapinoe is selfish and surly QB Aaron Rodgers.
There will always be a gong for high school ADs who don’t have programs for football games. Bigtime insult to the players.
I’d gong user fees for high school sports and extra-curricular activities. Plenty of money in the budget for these.
I’ll gong anyone who says Eli Manning, Philip Rivers or Matt Ryan is a Hall of Famer. Could care less about their stats in this two-hand touch era of football.
I’d gong readers who are incredulous they have to pay to read newspapers online. Do you have to pay for a Big Mac or gas?
I’d gong politicians giving their staffs fat raises in the middle of a pandemic.
I’ll give a bleary-eyed gong to communities that don’t enforce noise laws.
WANNABE COMIC
I’d gong sportscaster/wannabe comedian Kenny Mayne but ESPN already got rid of him.
I’d gong all those people with welders’ masks. Unless they are indeed welders.
I’d gong (and give silver medals to) men’s Olympic high jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi. Declaring themselves “co-gold medalists” is 100% contrary to the Olympic spirit.
I’d gong Associated Press stories with three or more bylines. Too many chefs spoil the brother.
I’d gong stores that don’t give me back the change I’m due. Don’t care if it’s one penny. My penny, not yours.
I’d gong grade inflation in college sports. The worst last year was America East volleyball. All 16 UNH players were “honored,” hopefully with the gold stars you got in kindergarten.
I’d gong high schoolers tweeting colleges who offered scholarships and get the name of the school wrong. Boston College University?
I’d gong the NBA for doing a horrible job marketing its game. Despite record low TV ratings, it seems to spend half its resources marketing the WNBA instead.
SHORTSIGHTED MLB
I’d gong shortsighted Major League Baseball for taking the Lowell Spinners and so many great minor league franchises from us.
And for letting the game crawl along at a snail’s pace. and for letting steroids back in the game.
I’d gong boxing great Floyd Mayweather who’s more bland than soda bread and almost as bland as this column.
I’d gong Ivy League schools for cancelling all sports this spring. Uh, they are played outside.
I’d gong tennis champ/drama queen Naomi Osaka. She pulled out of Wimbledon for being too introverted for interviews. Yet, shortly after she went on a media tour like few seen this side of Hollywood. It included posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, doing a reality show, launching a new Barbie and appearing on the Time magazine cover.
I’d gong ISL prep school sports teams playing games last spring but the league not allowing member schools to report scores. Truly bizarre.
I’d gong New Hampshire high school track for its silly insistence on running the 1,600 and 3,200 meters instead of the mile and 2-mile. I’d gong Mass. high school cross country for its petty insistence on not running at New Englands.
I’d gong wise-acre college Ivy League marching bands that think they are amusing. Painfully unfunny.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter
