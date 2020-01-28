ANDOVER — No, there haven’t been any losses thrown in there, but the Central Catholic girls basketball hasn’t played its best over the past couple of weeks.
The Raiders only put up 37 and 38 points, respectively, against Tewksbury and Springfield Central, and had to grind out gritty wins against both — even rallying from a late 10-point deficit against Springfield.
But that wasn’t the case Tuesday night.
Central won its ninth straight in dominating fashion, showcasing its veteran experience, crisp ball-movement and balanced scoring to blow out rival Andover, 60-37. All five starters for the Raiders (12-1) scored in double figures, led by 13 points from sophomore Claire Finney.
“This was our breakout game,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “I know we haven’t lost, but we haven’t quite been playing our game. ... It’s been a lot of fun coaching them because they’re so open to everything. They listen to each other. So it was nice to see it all come together tonight.”
The Raiders put their foot on the gas from the opening tip.
Before Andover (9-4) could even blink, Nadeshka Bridgewater already had two steals and drew two fouls on freshman point guard Amelia Hanscom, Claudia Porto drilled a pair of jumpers and the Raiders opened a 9-0 lead. That lead stretched to 30-16 at halftime thanks to seven points each from Porto and Adrianna Niles, and ballooned even more after the Raiders started the third quarter on a 7-2 run.
Niles, who finished with 11 points, also took on the task of guarding Andover’s Tatum Shaw. The talented junior came in averaging 16.2 points per game, but was held scoreless by Niles in the first half before picking up eight points late in the game.
“She’s a really strong player,” said Niles. “As a team, we had to work together to shut her down. But I was up for the challenge. I really just wanted to play some strong defense and knew that my team was there behind me.”
Bridgewater, who sat in foul trouble for most of the first half, finished with 12 points and a handful of steals. Emily Downer added 11 points and 9 rebounds, and Porto drilled a pair of 3s and had 10 points to round out Central’s balanced scoring night.
“If anyone has an off-night, someone is there to have their back,” said Finney. “I think we all have our strengths, and we’re all okay with playing our roles. No one is greedy, no one wants to take every shot. So I think that helps.”
Brooke Hardock led Andover (9-4) with 10 points, followed by Shaw’s 8 and Shea Krekorian with 7. The 37 points tied for the lowest the Warriors have scored in a game this winter.
KOBE WAS ‘ALWAYS THERE’
Nobody playing on the Andover High court last night was even a though in their parent’s minds when Kobe Bryant was drafted in 1996.
Heck, none were even alive when the Lakers ripped off the last of their three straight championships in 2002.
But that doesn’t mean the iconic name doesn’t hold any meaning for them. For Central Catholic junior Adrianna Niles and sophomore Claire Finney — and thousands of high school kids across the globe — even though they caught just the tail-end of Bryant’s career, he still had a huge impact on their young basketball journeys.
“Me and my friend always had this joke,” said Niles. “We would always send each other our best shots and just be like ‘Kobe! I was channeling Kobe.’ Watching him play was something I think I took for granted, and now I’m wishing I hadn’t.
“But he was just somebody who was always there.”
Added Finney: “You wanted to emulate him, whether you knew you were doing it or not. He was just a phenomenal player. That’s always the goal, right, to play like him. When you make a shot your immediate thought is ‘Kobe!’ ... He’s just such a big part of every basketball player’s vocabulary.”
UP NEXT
Central: at North Andover on Friday (7 p.m.).
Andover: vs. Revere on Saturday (2 p.m.).
Central Catholic 60, Andover 37
Central Catholic (60): Claudia Porto 4-0-10, Nadeshka Bridgewater 4-3-12, Claire Finney 4-4-13, Adrianna Niles 4-2-11, Emily Downer 5-1-11, Lily Angluin 0-0-0, Juliana Porto 0-1-1, Cailyn Scharneck 1-0-2, Lindsey Bohenko 0-0-0, Daria DeSandis 0-0-0, Allison Fischer 0-0-0. Totals 22-11-60
Andover (37): Anna Foley 1-0-2, Shea Krekorian 2-2-7, Amelia Hanscom 2-1-5, Tatum Shaw 3-2-8, Brooke Hardock 4-0-10, Marissa Kobelski 1-2-5, Morgan Shirley 0-0-0, Paige Gillette 0-0-0, Yaribel Pena 0-0-0. Totals 13-7-37
3-pointers: CC — C. Porto 2, Bridgewater, Finney, Niles; A — Hardock 2, Krekorian, Kobelski
Central Catholic (12-1): 14 16 16 14 — 60
Andover (9-4): 6 10 9 12 — 37
