Liam Kimball is ready to step up as a junior on the UMass Lowell cross country team.
A two-time Division 1 cross country state champion at Timberlane, who ran a 4:12 mile as a senior for the Owls, Kimball assumed he’d make more of an immediate impact for the River Hawks. But it hasn’t happened.
As a freshman, Kimball hardly made a ripple, the highlight being a 19:06 run in a 6K dual meet. His times were generally not as good as in high school, and he was usually back in the pack. And, in track, he showed little if any improvement from high school.
The start of his sophomore campaign didn’t go much better, either. It was discouraging.
“There were definitely some times when I was a little down,” said Kimball. “I wasn’t feeling it with my legs or my mind. I tried to focus on the long term, look ahead.
“College (running) was definitely harder than I thought it’d be. In high school, it was easier to improve. And I felt whenever I went up against somebody, I had done more work than they had, that I had an advantage.
“In college, everyone’s done as much training as I have. It was a tough transition for me but I feel like I’m making it now.”
Indeed, Kimball started making waves at the end of last cross country season. He finished 21st at the American East Conference meet, running 25:52.6 for 4.97 miles and then he was the River Hawks’ second finisher at the Northeast Regional, coming in 38th overall in miserable snowy and muddy conditions.
Then, in indoor track, he finished third overall in the mile at the American East meet with a career-best 4:11.30.
“It was encouraging, especially in cross country, because before that I had put in the work and didn’t see the results,” he said.
With that in mind, Kimball put in a solid summer of training, averaging between 80-90 miles per week. He’s ready for a big season.
“I’m feeling good and I just want to help the team any way I can,” said Kimball. “We feel we have a good chance of winning the conference and I think I’m capable of finishing high. And I want to help the team do as well as we can at the regional.”
Kimball’s coach at Timberlane, Mark Behan, is confident that better days lie ahead for his former star.
“I think it’s just a matter of time before he breaks through,” said Behan. “Running is a hard sport and can be a grind, especially at the Division 1 level. And sometimes it’s just a matter of hanging in there and putting in the miles day after day.
“Liam’s a very motivated, talented and mentally tough runner who is very determined to do well at whatever he sets his mind to.”
UMass Lowell coach Gary Gardner concurs.
“His freshman and sophomore years weren’t everything we both hoped ... (but) his real turning point was last year at the America East Cross Country championships. He tripped and fell in the middle of an excellent race and still got up and ran a good race.
“I think that really turned his confidence around. He followed that up with a good race at the NCAA Regional race and then an excellent indoor season.
“If Liam can continue to race like he did the end of cross country and the indoor season, the fast times will be there.”
Sometimes, a little patience is all it takes.
