Brennan paces Astros to third in Division 1

MANCHESTER — Led by sophomore Luke Brennan, Pinkerton’s boys had its best overall race of the season to place third in the Division 1 state meet at Derryfield Park on Saturday.
Concord won the meet for the second year in a row with 67 points while Pinkerton stood at 91, just eight points behind runner-up Keene.
Brennan finished fourth with a superb 16:06.6 on Derryfield’s challenging 5K course, while teammates Nolan Preble and Stephen Connelly came in 14th and 15th respectively.
Salem junior Jackson Mazejka had his best race of the season to take 10th in 16:32.3.
Khalil, Windham stand out
In Division 2, there were two big stories -- Windham and Sanborn freshman Jared Khalil.
Windham put it all together to finish fourth overall to qualify for next week’s Meet of Champions, while Khalil ran a superb 16:15.2 to finish fourth.
Khalil defeated friendly Windham rival Rohan Rai, who was fifth in 16:21.2. Also for the Jaguars, Trey Gonzalez was 29th and Michael Killian was 35th.
Cross takes 4th in D1 girls
Plagued by injuries all year, Pinkerton’s girls finished eighth in the Division 1 meet, slipping seven places after winning the D1 title four straight years.
Senior Meghan Cross had her best race of the year to finish fourth in 19:35.4 to pace the Astros, while sophomore Makenna Alden placed 29th for the Astros and will join Cross next week as an individual running at the Meet of Champions.
For Salem, senior Silvia Caddell enjoyed a superb meet to finish eighth in 19:47.7.
Concord was the team champion in Division 1 while Souhegan took Division 2 honors, edging Coe-Brown. Windham placed 11th in Division 2 paced by junior Abby Hughes, who came in 31st.
NH Division 1 Meet
at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)
Top team scores (18 teams): Concord 67, Keene 83, Pinkerton 91, Winnacunnet 107, Londonderry 119, 13. Salem 342, 16. Timberlane 414
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Jake Velasquez (Keene) 15:32.4, 4. Luke Brennan (Pink) 16:06.6, 9. Ryan Young (Lon) 16:25.8, 10. Jackson Mazejka (Sal) 16:32.3, 12. Matt Griffin (Lon) 16:33.9, 14. Nolan Preble (Pink) 16:37.5, 15. Stephen Connelly (Pink) 16:40.6, 24. Zach Plaza (Pink) 16:58.2, 34. Nathan Steiger (Pink) 17:18.9, 35. Dylan Hotter (Lon) 17:21.1, 38. Kerry Daley (Lon) 17:32.2, 41. Ethan Charles (Pink) 17:39.4, 42. Massi Bosli (Sal) 17:44.1
NH Division 2 Meet
at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)
Top team scores (21 teams): Coe-Brown 21, Oyster River 63, Havover 130, Windham 150, Bow 173, Con-Val 174, Souhegan 198, Sanborn 217, 15. Pelham 410
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Luke Tkaczyk (Coe-Brown) 16:06.4, 4. Jared Khalil (Sanborn) 16:15.2, 4. Rohan Rai (Wind) 16:21.2, 29. Trey Gonzalez (Wind) 17:27.2, 35. Michael Killian (Wind) 17:47.0, 36. Owen Stiocker (Sanborn) 17:49.7, 37. Josh Nottebart (Pelham) 17:50.5, 40. Cole Flenniken (Wind) 17:53.7, 41. Logan Carter (Wind) 17:57.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.