Bridgewater sparks Central: Senior scores 16 to lead Raiders to divisional tourney finals

METHUEN – The Central Catholic girls came out firing in Saturday’s opening-round finale of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
In fact, the Raiders were so efficient while playing their best half of the young season, they were able to survive a less than perfect second half and still win going away.
Central needed fewer than five minutes to open a 16-point lead against Bedford, N.H., then cruised to a 55-34 victory over the Bulldogs, who were playing in their first Classic. The Raiders advance to play Pentucket for the Blue Division championship at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Bedford will play Westford Academy at 12:15 today in the consolation match.
“I thought we came out and took a very large lead,” Central coach Casey Grange said. “Then we kind of thought it was going to be like that the rest of the game. We got a little lazy and sloppy.”
Grange had to be pleased with the first-half effort. Nadeshka Bridgewater led the Raiders in the early going from the defensive end. The senior point guard had three first-quarter steals, igniting Central to an opening 18-2 run.
“Our defense always creates offense,” said Bridgewater, who finished with six steals and a game-high 16 points.
The Raiders (3-0) converted seven of their first 10 field-goal attempts as they passed the ball smartly around the perimeter.
“It was a good start,” Grange said. “We wanted to set the tone early, and we did that.”
It was more of the same in the second quarter as Central opened a 34-15 lead on a Cailyn Scharneck layup with 2:37 remaining. Six different players scored at least two points before intermission, including 12 by Bridgewater on 5-of-7 shooting. The Raiders had 11 assists on their first 16 field goals.
“I think for the most part we’re all unselfish,” Grange said. “We know if we move the ball quick enough and well enough then we’re going to be able to find gaps on defense and get an open look at the hoop on every possession.”
After watching Central open a 45-24 lead midway through the third, Bedford, closed to within 15 with a closing rush to enter the fourth. But the Bulldogs, which scored 61 in its only previous outing, were held scoreless the first 5:28 of the final quarter.
The Raiders pressure man defense forced 27 turnovers in the game while limiting the Bulldogs to 15-of-41 shooting (36.6%).
For Central, Adriana Niles had 13 points while Claire Finney and Emily Downer added nine and eight, respectively.
Central Catholic 55, Bedford 34
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic first round
Bedford (34): Allison Morgan 2 1-2 5, Saphia Mumpini 0 0-0 0, Emma Rosenbaum 1 0-0 2, Isabella King 2 0-0 4, Amanda Jonas 5 0-0 10, Catherine Penick 3 2-2 8, Sydney Grogan 0 0-0 0, Emma Kasyjanski 2 1-2 5, Marina Braga 0 0-0 0, Sydney Suozzo 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-6 34
Central Catholic (55): Claudia Porto 2 0-2 5, Nadeshka Bridgewater 7 0-0 16, Claire Finney 3 2-2 9, Adriana Niles 5 2-2 13, Emily Downer 1 6-7 8, Juliana Porto 0 0-0 0, Cailyn Scharneck2 0-1 4, Lily Angluin 0 0-0 0, Daria DeSandis 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Bohenko 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-14 55
3-pointers: CC — Bridgewater 2, C.Porto, Finney, Niles
Bedford (1-1): 8 10 12 4 — 34
Central Catholic (3-0): 18 18 9 10 — 55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.