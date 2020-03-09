Let’s do it again sometime soon.
Maybe not next year, because there are already tentative plans to go back to Providence in 2021, but a return of the New England Wrestling Tournament to Methuen, or at least the Merrimack Valley, should be a priority.
The biggest reason, of course, is its location, which is the most central to all the states. But also because wrestling is popular here and the tournament will always draw a good crowd.
The Providence location, and before that in New Haven, Conn., is just too far for teams from Vermont and Maine, and neither are exactly wrestling hotbeds. Until recently, there wasn’t even high school wrestling in New Haven.
By those measuring sticks, Methuen was perfect and the Rangers put on a tremendous tournament over the weekend — great crowds, great wrestling and plenty of excitement.
There were complaints that the venue was too crowded and that it was hard for fans to see all the wrestling, especially with fans standing behind the gates that circled the mats, in front of the bleachers, but that should be seen in perspective.
First of all, the crowded conditions put more fans closer to the action and made for more excitement. It was unfortunate that fans in the lower rows couldn’t always see, but that problem was mostly rectified Sunday when fans by the gates were made to sit down.
As far as the crowd being close to the action, I agree with Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor, who said: “That’s wrestling, you want to be right on top of it. I like this atmosphere.”
Moreover, I’d like to point out that watching all the matches from one spot, and sometimes even the center mat matches, was not always possible at the larger venues of Providence and New Haven. There were always fans lined up in front of the action there as well and the vantage points were not always great.
There were also some complaints about lack of parking at Methuen, but that was partly because of youth hockey and a New England dance competition going on at the same time. And, for anyone who has been to Providence, there is virtually no parking there. Even with everything going on at Methuen, it was manageable.
Also, in addition to its central location, there were other advantages to Methuen, a big one being concessions. At both New Haven and Providence, the selection of things to eat was slim, but the hard working Methuen boosters supplied everything from breakfast sandwiches to dinner entrees with plenty of drink options.
And, by using the more spacious cafeteria, which was accompanied by TVs streaming the matches, crowd problems involving concessions were minimized.
I also liked the Saturday-Sunday format. That got more wrestling accomplished on the first day without a huge rush and it meant that the tournament ended in the late afternoon rather than the evening — great for media coverage and better for people who have a long drive home.
POSITIVE REACTION
Yes, there were glitches, and there are some coaches who still prefer the larger venues despite issues with them, but the general reaction was positive.
“The compliments we heard,” said Methuen athletic director Matt Curran, “were great concessions, beautiful school, great facility, well run, great tournament, great staff, ‘your wrestlers are great workers,’ happy to see custodians wiping down handrails, door knobs etc.”
In general, one has to give a huge shout out to Curran for agreeing to host the tournament — and the fourth in four weeks at that — as well as to Methuen coach Bill James for coordinating and running the tournament, the Methuen boosters and everyone else involved.
Yes, some money was raised for the wrestling program, which is always nice, but more important was the wrestling experience that Methuen supplied.
And, do you want to know the best news? When asked if he would do it again, Curran said: “I would definitely do it again if the opportunity presented itself and we had the support we had this weekend. It was great to be part of such a positive event for the school and city.”
That’s the kind of attitude that I wish others would follow, and which would make the New England Wrestling Tournament a great experience every year.
Years ago, the goal was to have a different state host New England every year, and that should still be the goal. But it only will happen if schools with just enough space, like Methuen, step up and make the effort.
I can only hope that the tournament returns to Methuen, or at least the Merrimack Valley (North Andover, Lawrence?), sometime soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.