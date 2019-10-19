NORTH ANDOVER — It was a tough day for Brooks football.
Visiting Middlesex School held the hosts to just 98 total yards of offense, and cruised to an eventual 26-0 blowout win. Brooks falls to 1-4 with the setback.
Middlesex (2-2-1) jumped to 13-0 lead at halftime. Running back Colin Cunningham then ran for touchdowns of 34 and 8 yards in the second half to finish the game’s scoring. Andover’s John Fritz had 13 yards on 3 rushes for Brooks and also added 18 yards on a pair of receptions.
Brooks will be at St. George’s Saturday at 6 p.m.
Middlesex School 26, Brooks 0
Middlesex School (2-2-1): 0 13 7 6 — 26
Brooks (1-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
M — Cole Nye 45 pass from Cole Cleary (Liam Connor kick)
M — Trent Loughery fumble recovery (kick failed)
Third Quarter
M — Colin Cunningham 34 run (Connor kick)
Fourth Quarter
M — Cunningham 8 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: BROOKS (21-53): Arthur Nwobi 6-28, John Manzi 10-13, John Fritz 3-13, Rayden Waweru 2-(-1)
PASSING: B — Michael Wolfendale 4-10-0, 33, Isaac Eberly 1-1-0, 12
RECEIVING: B — Fritz 2-18, John Gribbel 2-15, Rico Pires-Monteiro 1-12
