Big opener for Brooks
Stephen Higgins and Charlie Alcorn each scored twice as Brooks won its hockey opener, 9-2, over Pingree. For the 0-3 highlanders, Sam Murray of Andover scored both goals.
Brooks 9, Pingree 2
Pingree (0-3): 0 1 1 — 2
Brooks (1-0): 2 4 3 — 9
Goals: BROOKS: Stephen Higgins 2, Charlie Alcorn 2, Alec D’Orio, Tucker Hill, Fritz Wright, CJ Beals, Riker Ferry; PINGREE: Sam Murray of Andover 2
Saves: BROOKS: Jon Carafotes
