Dominant game
Brooks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and rolled past Suffield 3-1 in the NEPSAC Class B quarterfinals. Jack Brown scored twice for the Green and White (10-4-4) and James Wood also scored. Goalie JJ Calareso only needed to make one save.
Overtime win
Quin Healy, who assisted on the first goal, knocked in a rebound two minutes into overtime to lift Brooks to a 2-1 win over Williston in the NEPSAC Class B field hockey quarterfinals. North Andover’s Isabella Miller scored the first goal for Brooks (11-6-1), which is the defending Class B champion.
