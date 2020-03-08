DEDHAM — North Andover’s Brooke Cordes and Molly Madigan are two of the four seniors that have been with the Brooks girls basketball program for the past four years.
Over that stretch, they’ve experienced their fair share of bad times.
They were a part of Brooks’ last playoff team as freshmen that ended up losing in the first round of the tournament. And over the last two years, the program went a combined 12-28.
But Sunday evening, they got to end their high school careers as champions.
Sophomores Taina Mair (19 points) and Samantha Dewey (16 points, tourney MVP) led the way, as top-seeded Brooks took down St. Luke’s, 63-47, to claim its first NEPSAC Class B championship since 2006.
And as the team got to celebrate on the Noble & Greenough court, for the seniors, the win was finally some validation for all of the hard work they’ve put in over the past four years.
“It’s awesome,” said Madigan, who scored all 10 of her points in the second half. “For the past few years we didn’t make the playoffs, but this is the perfect way to end it.”
That’s especially true when you consider that Madigan and Cordes — who’ll be attending Villanova — both will not be playing basketball in college.
But they certainly made their final high school memory an unforgettable one.
“This was the perfect way to end it,” said Cordes. “It just proves that if you keep your head down and you continue to work, everything’s going to be okay. I couldn’t think of a better way to end my senior year.”
Brooks (19-6) jumped out to an early 11-3 lead in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game.
The Storm were led by sensational sophomore guard Caroline Lau, who scored 19 of her game-high 25 points in the second half. Last summer, Lau was invited to try out for the USA U16 National Team, and was the only player from New England to make the cut of 68 (the team eventually consisted of 12 girls). She’s also reportedly been contacted by several high-end colleges, UConn included.
But Madigan made life difficult for Lau all game, and Dewey was a force in the paint with 15 rebounds to go along with her 16 points.
The key stretch came late in the third quarter, when Madigan and Emma Riley drilled three consecutive 3s, accompanied by Dewey and Mair buckets, that stretched a 30-23 lead to 48-34 heading into the fourth. Brooks then cruised home in the final eight minutes to secure their first Class B title in 14 years.
“This has been our favorite season, by far,” laughed Cordes, who scored 8 points and added 9 rebounds.
The fortunes definitely changed for Brooks with the additions of Mair, Dewey and Haverhill’s Kendall Eddy via transfer before the season. Both just repeat-sophomores, Dewey (18.0 ppg) and Mair (14.7 ppg, 41 3s) drastically changed the starting lineup, while the repeat-freshman Eddy provided some nice play off the bench.
Adding talent like that not only makes your team better on paper, but forces the rest of your roster to improve to meet the new, higher standard.
That’s what Brooks did this year.
“We were going to build up this basketball team,” said second-year coach Ushearnda Reynolds. “And we knew that Brooks already had some great pieces, and we wanted to add to that. And we just hit the ground running and worked hard every possession, every game.
“And we’re building a strong basketball program.”
Mission accomplished. Title secured.
Brooks 63, St. Luke’s 47
NEPSAC Class B Championship
St. Luke’s (47): Janelle Johnson 1-3-5, Caroline Lau 10-4-25, Lexi Watson 1-1-3, Summer Klein 3-2-9, Brielle Renwick 0-3-3, Sophie Kriftcher 1-0-2, Sophia Blomberg 0-0-0, Aidan Panian 0-0-0, Kiera Williams 0-0-0. Totals 16-13-47
Brooks (63): Brooke Cordes 3-2-8, Taina Mair 6-5-19, Sydney Robinson 1-0-3, Samantha Dewey 7-2-16, Jennifer Connolly 1-0-2, Molly Madigan 3-1-10, Kat Marchesseault 1-0-2, Emma Riley 1-0-3, Kendall Eddy 0-0-0. Totals 23-10-63
3-pointers: B — Madigan 3, Mair 2, Robinson, Riley; SL — Lau, Klein
Brooks (19-6): 18 9 21 15 — 63
St. Luke’s: 14 5 15 13 — 47
