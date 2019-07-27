When Joe Hicks is running a route over the middle in practice, he knows he must be wary of defenders on the other side.
If he makes a play, one of his brothers just might pop him.
Whether it’s Josh Hicks, his twin covering him underneath at cornerback, or Jonas Joseph, their adopted brother coming over the top at safety, Joe knows it’s a big deal if he hangs on to that football.
“Not a lot of people know how intense we get,” Josh said. “If you see us in practice, you’d think that we hate each other.”
Though they are adversaries on the Trinity Stadium turf during practice, the three 2010 Haverhill High grads have reunited as teammates for the semi-pro Haverhill Hitmen, and they’re loving every second of it.
“I didn’t realize how much I missed it until the first game, then I got that feeling of putting the pads and helmet on,” Josh said. “Life can be stressful. It’s a very good outlet to have, finally being able to compete again.”
RETURNING TO THE GAME
Graduating from Haverhill didn’t spell the end of the Hicks twins competing together, as they carried on their careers at Bridgewater State University, along with Joseph.
Josh played football for a year at Bridgewater, while both he and Joe ran on the track team. Josh graduated in 2014, Joe graduated in 2015 and both appeared done with their competitive athletic careers.
“The last time I played football was 2009,” Joe said. “It’s been 10 years since I’ve played football. Coming back to it, this is a completely different level of athleticism, but it’s fun.”
Ahead of this summer, it had been nearly 10 years since the twins had played on the same football field, at least competitively. But, when Hitmen quarterback Tim Nutter, another 2010 Haverhill grad who went to Bridgewater State, told them a semi-pro team was coming to their hometown, neither was prepared to miss that chance.
“We always wanted to play semi-pro football,” Josh said. “Haverhill never had a team, but I said the next time I wanted to play football would be if Haverhill gets a team. Tim messaged me on Facebook and I could finally play, representing the city I grew up in.”
GETTING BACK INTO IT
Despite the long layoff in athletic competition, and an even longer one in football, both Josh and Joe were ready to go. Both pride themselves on physical fitness, and they also instruct martial arts at 5 Dragons in Haverhill. Joe had even voluntarily done a 100-day challenge, where you work out for 100 straight days without a rest day, right up until a couple of weeks before the season.
“I’ve always tried to maintain that level of athleticism,” Joe said. “The same level of competition was what was missed, and that’s what I enjoy most about this, the feeling of actually beating somebody.”
What they couldn’t account for, though, was the weather on the date of their first game, a battle with the Mass. Warriors at Trinity Stadium on July 20.
The sun was bright, the temperature was in the 90s and the turf field made it even hotter.
“Without a doubt, it was brutal to be in that heat,” Joe said. “But, I think we mitigated it as best as possible.”
The conditions were a problem, as was the 21-0 deficit the Hitmen found themselves in after the opening kickoff of the second half. The first thing Josh heard after that was an offensive player say, ‘I guess we’re just going to score four touchdowns now.’
That attitude showed in the entire squad, as the Hitmen rallied to a 28-21 victory.
The rekindling of their competitive flame, coupled with an incredible comeback, made for a dream return to the football field for the brothers and so many of their Hitmen teammates.
“There’s a good vibe about the team,” Josh said. “It’s a very hard thing for teams to do, to come back, especially in the weather we were in. But, I didn’t see anybody hang their head, and we made it happen.”
BROTHERS EVERYWHERE
Joe was tasked with buying new mouth guards for him and his brother ahead of the season. What he came back with were two similarly designed, but different pieces of equipment.
One was black with sharp, white, fang-like teeth, and the other was white with black fangs — “yin and yang,” as Joe put it.
“We hate matching more than anything else,” Joe said.
While that may be true, the brothers have a great deal of respect for their bond on and off the field. Whether it’s delivering a hit or talking trash when lined up across from one another, or celebrating after a win like their opener, they’re still family.
With even more family, like Jonas Joseph, it goes even deeper.
“For me, I’ve always been a family-over-everyone type of person,” Joe said. “Whenever I join a team, I also look at that team as my family. ... To have a family within a family gives me double the reason to play.”
