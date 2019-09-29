'Brothers for Life' Chris Saba, Saul Cabrera lead Westfield State

The medical records may say otherwise, but Chris Saba says he and Saul Cabrera are “brothers for life.”
Cabrera says, “We’re family.”
Fast friends since high school, the two are rough and tumble senior football stars at Westfield State.
Saba claims with a laugh that he and Cabrera are “the meanest duo in all of college sports.”
That could probably be debated, but since both are four-year starting offensive lineman, we’ll leave that debate to somebody else.
Saba is a 6-2, 250-pound quad-captain with a 405-pound bench press, tied for the highest on the team, and a 525-pound maximum squat. Cabrera is listed as 6-0, 260 (he says 290 is more like it) and can bench 330 and squat 495.
Saba is from a well-known Methuen family. Dad, Steve, is a city councilor.
Chris’ father and brother (Steve Jr.) were football players and his uncle through marriage, Matt Tulley, is one of the greats from Central Catholic and UMass Amherst (a rare four-time All-Yankee Conference linebacker).
But Chris has an interesting non-football background. He played soccer until entering Methuen High.
“I had a lot of fun,” said Saba, an oversized goalie/defender.
Saul has had to claw and scratch for all his success. He lived in the Bronx until the sixth grade, then moved to Lawrence then to Methuen the summer before freshman year in high school.
“It was tough,” he began. “I didn’t know the sport. My parents (Jose and Maria) don’t even speak English. They are Dominican.
“My parents said I have to work. I won’t be given anything. Be a man. I just want to make them proud.”
Westfield is off to an 0-3 start but the former Methuen High quad-captains are determined to turn it around. There is a third massive ex-Ranger at Westfield in 6-2, 305-pound junior reserve defensive tackle Angel Ramos.
Chris’ loyalty to his teammates has him playing through a lot of pain with a bad back. A cortisone shot has helped but it still has required considerable toughness to play on.
He said, “I set a goal for myself to start every game this year. Nothing will prevent me from doing it.”
Chris worked hard in the weight room this summer and with Livingston Family Tree Service. He jokes he’s a lumberjack and you can insert your own Paul Bunyan joke.
He dates owner Mac Livingston’s daughter, UMaine softball catcher M.K Livingston, the former Timberlane star.
Saul spent most of his time working out in Westfield.
Both have been second-team All-MASCAC, Chris last fall and Saul in 2017.
Neither is surprised by their success.
Saul said, “It’s what I expected. We worked for it. I wouldn’t expect anything less.”
Saba remarked, “Even if the scoreboard shows we didn’t win, the defensive line will feel it. We’ll tell you about it, too, and there is nothing you can do about it.”
Practices can be tougher than games.
Cabrera said, “He’s coming after me making me better and I’m coming after him making him better.”
¢¢¢
Follow Michael Muldoon on Twitter at @MullyET.
Wrestling coaches
Saul Cabrera and Chris Saba were also wrestling standouts at Methuen and both are assistant wrestling coaches at nearby Agawam High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.