Brown delivers, defense stands tough as Andover beats Haverhill

ANDOVER — If it was going to pull off the upset Saturday afternoon, Haverhill certainly couldn’t have scripted a better start.
After receiving the opening kickoff against Andover, Hillies quarterback Brady Skafas lined up under center and handed the ball off to junior back Jabari Baptiste eight times in a row. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound workhorse bowled up the middle each time, and kick-started an eventual 16-play drive where he carried the rock 11 times for 45 yards.
The drive took up nearly eight minutes, keeping the potent Andover offense led by senior back Joshua Ramos on the sideline. But, after a third-down stop at the Andover 9-yard-line, the Hillies missed a 26-yard field goal and the momentum shifted in a blink.
From there, freshman quarterback Scott Brown led Andover to four straight scoring drives, and the Warriors defense eventually clamped down to secure a 42-7 win.
The dual-threat Brown, who has been splitting time with sophomore Victor Harrington, played the entire first half and finished a perfect 5-for-5 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns and added another 40 yards on the ground on just five carries. His near-perfect play helped the Warriors (4-3) open up a 28-0 halftime lead.
“He’s so good,” said senior linebacker Michael Slayton on Brown. “He’s such a great athlete. I mean, he can throw the ball, too. He’s just an all-around great player.”
Brown started his day with a 26-yard strike to Jackson McCarthy in the back corner of the end zone. The sophomore receiver out-leaped his defender to haul in the pass before toe-tapping his feet down to complete the catch.
“That wasn’t really a good ball by me,” smiled Brown. “But Jackson made a play. He’s just an athlete.”
After a stop on defense, Brown hit fellow freshman Lincoln Beal for a big 59-yard gain, then three plays later found Kelvin Davila for an 8-yard TD. The Warriors recovered an onside kick and went up 21-0 after a Ramos 2-yard score and then right before the half Brown found Davila again for a 50-yard scoring strike.
“It was awesome, but we’ve just got to keep going,” said Brown. “On to Lowell.”
To its credit, Haverhill (0-6) was able to move the ball well on offense behind Baptiste.
The Hillies recovered an onside kick off their own to start the second half, and Baptiste carried five more times and eventually scored on a 5-yard pitch. The workhorse finished his day with 113 yards on 26 carries.
But Andover, which didn’t have to punt all game, drove right back down and scored. Harrington was the QB the entire second half, and he started his day by finding Jolfy Frias for a 32-yard touchdown. Ramos, who had another fine day with 106 yards on 16 carries, finished the day’s scoring when he bounced outside for a 27-yard TD late in the third.
From there, it was a running clock.
After allowing 68 yards on Haverhill’s first drive, Andover’s defense — led by Slayton and big AJ Heidtke in the middle — held the Hillies to just 80 yards of offense the rest of the way.
“They were running it down our throats,” said Slayton. “So we really had to step up and get big.”
Besides Baptiste, junior Teyshon McGee was all over the field defensively for Haverhill, which will be at Central Catholic, likely on Saturday.
Andover will try to enter the postseason on a three-game winning streak when it hosts Lowell, tentatively scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.
Andover 42, Haverhill 7
Haverhill (0-6): 0 0 7 0 — 7
Andover (4-3): 7 21 14 0 — 42
First Quarter
A — Jackson McCarthy 26 pass from Scott Brown Jr. (Shamus Florio kick), 1:43
Second Quarter
A — Kelvin Davila 8 pass from Brown (Florio kick), 6:11
A — Joshua Rams 2 run (Florio kick), 2:35
A — Davila 50 pass from Brown (Florio kick), 1:00
Third Quarter
H — Jabari Baptiste 5 run (Jakob Wimmer kick), 8:45
A — Jolfy Frias 32 pass from Victor Harrington (Florio kick), 6:53
A — Ramos 27 run (Florio kick), 4:17
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: ANDOVER (33-184): Josh Ramos 16-106, Scott Brown 5-40, Victor Harrington 5-16, Erik Aulbach 2-12, Andrew Layman 5-10; HAVERHILL (33-136): Jabari Baptiste 26-113, Brady Skafas 6-23, Aiden Alvarado 1-0
PASSING: A — Brown 5-5-0, 153, Harrington 3-4-0, 50; H — Skafas 3-9-0, 12
RECEIVING: A — Kelvin Davila 3-68, Lincoln Beal 1-59, Jackson McCarthy 2-39, Jolfy Frias 1-32, Matt Comeau 1-5; H — Alvarado 1-9, Teyshon McGee 1-7, Disani Houston 1-(-4)
