Bruins among busiest teams in free agency

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced a flurry of free agent signings Wednesday as the team was one of the busiest in the NHL at the start of free agency.
Following are the Bruins' key signings.
Linus Ullmark, G
The Bruins have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $5 million.
Ullmark, 27, started 20 games for Buffalo in 2020-21, posting a 9-6-3 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.63 goals against average. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound goaltender has appeared in 117 career NHL games with Buffalo, posting a 50-47-13 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.78 goals against average.
Nick Foligno, F
The Bruins have signed forward Nick Foligno to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $3.8 million.
Foligno, 33, skated in 49 games with Columbus and Toronto in 2020-21, recording seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points. The 6-foot, 211-pound forward has appeared in 957 career NHL games with Ottawa, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 203 goals and 283 assists for 486 points.
Erik Haula, F
The Bruins have signed forward Erik Haula to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $2.375 million.
Haula, 30, skated in 51 games with Nashville in 2020-21, recording nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points and a plus-21 rating. The 6-foot, 193-pound forward has appeared in 456 career NHL games totaling 94 goals and 102 assists for 196 points with a plus-196 rating.
Tomas Nosek, F
The Bruins have signed forward Tomas Nosek to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $1.75 million.
Nosek, 30, skated in 38 games with Vegas in 2020-21, recording eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points and a plus-seven rating. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 257 career NHL games with Detroit and Vegas, totaling 32 goals and 34 assists.
Mike Reilly, D
The Bruins have signed defenseman Mike Reilly to a three-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $3 million.
Reilly, 27, was acquired by the Bruins at the 2021 NHL trade deadline. In 15 regular season games with the Bruins, Reilly recorded eight assists and a plus-seven rating. In 11 playoff games, the 6-foot-1, 199-pound defenseman tallied four assists and a plus-three rating.
Derek Forbort, D
The Bruins have signed defenseman Derek Forbort to a three-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $3 million.
Forbort, 29, skated in 56 games with Winnipeg in 2020-21, recording two goals and 10 assists for 12 points with a plus-one rating. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound defenseman has appeared in 331 career NHL games with eight goals and 57 assists for 65 points with a plus-eight rating.
Tyler Lewington, D
The Bruins have signed defenseman Tyler Lewington to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
Lewington, 26, skated in two games with Nashville in 2020-21, recording one assist and a plus-four rating.
Trade
Sweeney also announced that the team traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames for a 3rd round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.