DRACUT — Connor Bryant needed a cold shower, a massage and a big serving of turkey after Thursday’s game eventually wrapped up.
He certainly earned it.
But the Methuen quarterback was a bit too preoccupied after the game to be thinking about the soreness. He was too busy celebrating with his teammates after leading the Rangers to a wild, 50-40, win over Dracut in front of an estimated 600 people.
“This is probably one of my favorite wins of my career,” said the senior signal-caller, his jersey caked with mud after carrying the ball a whopping 40 times.
“To end it with these guys that I’ve worked my butt off with, it just feels so amazing. Knowing that this is the way we get to end it together makes my heart warm.”
Yesterday marked the most combined points scored (90) in a single game in the longtime Turkey Day rivalry and the most points scored in a game by either team (50). The Thanksgiving series is now tied at 27-27-3.
And with heavy winds and the slippery, muddy field, who could have guessed that would’ve been the case?
But Methuen (6-5) kept its game plan simple: Hike the ball to Bryant, and let him run behind blockers.
It worked.
Bryant’s 5 TDs
Bryant, who returned two Friday’s ago after missing a month with a broken foot, finished the game with 40 rushes for 209 yards and five touchdowns — while also throwing for another score.
He worked in tandem with junior back Zac Bergeron, who added 153 yards on 16 carries and the Rangers’ final score of the day.
“It definitely hurts right now, but it feels amazing,” said Bryant. “Whatever the team needed, I was there and willing to put my body out there for anyone on this team.
“You gotta do what you gotta do to win.”
Bergeron’s 43-yard scoring scamper followed by a Bryant conversion all but sealed it for Methuen, which then led 50-34 with just over four minutes left. A scrappy, hard-hitting Dracut (4-7) squad scored on a 39-yard Hail Mary on the last play of the game to complete the scoring.
It was a final play that exemplified the Middies’ fight all game.
Methuen opened a 30-12 lead when Bryant ran in an 11-yard score early in the third quarter, but Dracut senior quarterback Lucas Ibarguen (272 all-purpose yards, 5 total TDs) led his team on two straight scoring drives to make it 30-28 late in the third.
Brilliant BergeronThe Rangers responded with two straight scores on their next two possessions — both Bryant TD runs — to open a 44-28 lead early in the fourth.
Ibarguen hit Mitchell Cripps on a 9-yard TD on 4th-and-goal to make it a one-score game with 5:14 left, but two plays later Bergeron galloped down the left sideline for his TD.
“We did alright. We scored 50 points,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “We let up a couple circus-type plays, but that’s what their quarterback does. What a creator he is. Without (Ibarguen) it would have been a different story. Boy was he great today.”
And what about your QB, Coach?
“That’s what we wanted to do, make sure he had a lot of carries,” said Ryan. “And he carried us.”
Methuen 50, Dracut 40
Methuen (6-5): 15 8 13 14 — 50
Dracut (4-7): 6 6 16 12 — 40
First Quarter
Meth — Connor Bryant 30 run (Dominic Touma pass from Nicolas Mathieu), 6:58
Meth — Michael Palmer 60 pass from Bryant (Bryan Jacinto kick), 4:20
Drac — Lucas Ibarguen 4 run (pass failed), 1:29
Second Quarter
Drac — Kyle Silva 60 interception return (run failed), 6:00
Meth — Bryant 8 run (Bryant run), 0:29
Third Quarter
Meth — Bryant 11 run (Jacinto kick), 9:38
Drac — Ibarguen 2 run (Shawn Mcquire pass from Ibarguen), 6:35
Drac — Ibarguen 7 run (Mitchell Cripps pass from Ibarguen), 3:54
Meth — Bryant 1 run (kick failed), 0:43
Fourth Quarter
Meth — Bryant 2 run (run failed), 8:49
Drac — Cripps 9 pass from Ibarguen (pass failed), 5:14
Meth — Zac Bergeron 43 run (Bryant run), 4:20
Drac — Patrick O’Toole 39 pass from Ibarguen (no try), :00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: METHUEN (58-365): Connor Bryant 40-209, Zac Bergeron 16-153, Michael Palmer 1-6, Kareem Coleman 1-(-3); DRACUT (25-164): Lucas Ibarguen 16-92, Sloan Carter 6-64, Kyle Silva 3-8
PASSING: METHUEN — Bryant 2-7-2, 81; DRACUT — Ibarguen 9-19-2, 179
RECEIVING: METHUEN — Palmer 1-60, Bergeron 1-21; DRACUT — Shawn Mcguire 3-83,Patrick O’Toole 1-39, Carter 2-31, J.C. Santiago 1-18, Mitchell Cripps 2-8
