NEW YORK (AP) — Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and the San Francisco Giants beat the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Pete Alonso clocked a two-run drive off the restaurant windows beyond the left-field foul pole, but the Mets finished 2-11 in a pivotal stretch of games against the Giants and Dodgers — the top two teams in the majors.
The untimely slide dropped New York from a half-game back in the NL East to 7 1/2 behind first-place Atlanta.
Next, the third-place Mets play 15 in a row against Washington and Miami, the bottom two teams in the division. But it might be too late to get back in the race.
Bryant connected in the first inning off Carlos Carrasco for his 24th home run of the season and sixth with the major league-leading Giants since they acquired him from the Chicago Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline. Four have come against the Mets since Aug. 16, including a solo shot in Wednesday night's 3-2 victory.
Alonso tied it with a two-run homer in the sixth that chased starter Alex Wood.
Mike Yastrzemski singled against Seth Lugo (3-2) to begin the eighth, and Curt Casali was grazed by a pitch. Ruf grounded a single through the right side to give the Giants a 3-2 lead.
Casali, starting in place of nicked-up catcher Buster Posey, was replaced on the bases by Chadwick Tromp after experiencing dizziness. He took a foul ball off the mask earlier in the game.
Jarlin García (5-3) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, and José Álvarez retired pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil on a grounder with the bases loaded to end the bottom of the eighth.
Tyler Rogers got three quick outs in the ninth for his 12th save.
Carrasco permitted two runs and three hits in a season-high seven innings, his best outing by far in six starts with the Mets after missing much of the year with a hamstring injury. He struck out five, walked none and set down his final 13 batters.
