Bryant’s back and Rangers win in OT

METHUEN — Connor Bryant came back at quarterback, Zac Bergeron had a huge game running the ball and Methuen snapped a five-game losing streak with an exciting 28-20 victory in overtime over Chelmsford.
Those were the positives Friday night and they heavily outweighed the five turnovers, 87 yards in penalties and a pair of key missed tackles that kept the Lions in the game.
“A win is a win is a win,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan, whose club improved to 5-5. “We made a lot of mistakes and we’re a little lucky to win after all that, but we’ll take it, and now we can have a winning season with a win over Dracut (on Thanksgiving).”
Bryant, who missed five weeks with a broken bone in his foot, started slowly, but he gradually played with more confidence and had a touchdown run in the third quarter, several key completions and a two-point extra-point conversion in overtime.
One of Bryant’s completions was a beautiful strike over the middle to Kareem Coleman in the second quarter in what looked like a 59-yard touchdown. But Coleman lost the ball at the goal line and Chelmsford recovered.
But Coleman more than made amends, first by throwing an option pass to Joey Pinto for the Rangers’ two-point conversion on their final touchdown in regulation and then by scoring the lone TD in overtime on a 10-yard sweep around the right end.
Chelmsford (3-7) scored first in the opening half, courtesy of an interception and unsportsmanlike penalty, which put the Lions on Methuen’s 18 yard-line. Four plays later, Lions QB Mike Lupoli scored on a 2-yard run to make it 6-0.
After that, it was the Zac Bergeron show for Methuen. The junior back tied the game on an impressive 18-yard run, showing great speed on an end sweep, and rushed for 88 yards in the first half. He ended the game with 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“He’s Methuen Ranger tough,” said Ryan. “His back has been bothering him this year, but it’s getting better.”
Chelmsford took a 13-6 lead in the third quarter on a 53-yard pass play to Dylan Brotherston, who broke a tackle at the 35 and then zoomed to the end zone. The Rangers, however, came back with two touchdowns on short runs by Bryant and Bergeron, to take a 20-13 lead.
But another Methuen fumble gave the Lions the ball on the Methuen 22 early in the fourth quarter and, three-plays later, Chelmsford tied the game, 20-20.
In overtime, both teams had passes intercepted in their first possession but Coleman’s 10-yard run followed by Bryant’s conversion run proved the game-winner.
Chelmsford had a chance to tie it, but four incompletions combined with an intentional grounding ended it.
Of some concern despite the win was an injury to defensive standout Anthony Romano, who hyperextended his elbow in the first half and didn’t return. But Ryan thought he’d be ready to go by Thanksgiving.
Without Romano, the Rangers’ defense still played well, holding the Lions to just 41 yards rushing and 116 yards passing, 69 of which came on the two scores.
Among those who stepped up defensively were senior Michael Palmer and sophomore Alex Borrelli.
Methuen 28, Chelmsford 20 (OT)
Non-Playoff Game
Chelmsford (3-7): 6 0 7 7 0 — 20
Methuen (5-5): 6 0 14 0 8 — 28
First Quarter
Ch — Mike Lupoli 2 run (kick blocked), 5:00
M — Zac Bergeron 18 run (kick failed), 1:55
Second Quarter
Ch — Dylan Brotherston 53 pass from Lupoli (Will McCarthy kick), 9:30
M — Connor Bryant 2 run (kick failed), 6:19
M — Bergeron 4 run (Joey Pinto pass from Coleman), :15
Fourth Quarter
Ch — Patrick Hughes 16 pass from Lupoli (McCarthy kick), 8:25
Overtime
M — Kareem Coleman 10 run (Bryant run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Methuen (43-236) — Zac Bergeron 29-177, Connor Bryant 9-10, Kareem Coleman 5-49; Chelmsford (21-41) — Mike Lupoli 14-35, Jake Chiasson 6-5, Patrick Hughes 1-1
PASSING: Methuen — Connor Bryant 7-13-2, 124; Chelmsford — Mike Lupoli 7-21-0, 116, Chiasson 0-2-0, 0
RECEIVING: Methuen — Coleman 4-84, Nic Mathieu 3-40; Chelmsford — Brotherston 1-53, Shane Sutherland 1-3, Sean Stackpole 3-37, Patrick Hughes 1-16, George Fredericks 1-7
