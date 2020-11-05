Bucking the trend for Salem

Over the years, I’ve established a pattern of picking against the local teams in big games when all else seems pretty equal.
Perhaps it’s partly because of a dose of pessimism on my part, but it’s more that I’m hoping it will stoke a little more motivation for the team we cover.
By that standard, I should pick Londonderry (4-2) when it travels to Salem (4-1) Saturday for a Division 1 quarterfinal matchup. The Lancers, after all, have already beaten Salem once this year, 16-0, and looked pretty convincing in the process. The Blue Devils had a lot of trouble sustaining any offense.
But I’m going to go against the grain and, nervously, go with the Blue Devils this week. If Salem can mix it up a little, with an occasional pass or an unusual running play, I think it has superior skill players.
While Londonderry may have the most dangerous threat in QB Dylan McEachern, both with his arm and even more so with his legs, Salem has a better group of backs with the likes of Dante Fernandes, Aidan McDonald and Jake Brady.
The key for Salem will be stopping McEachern. If the Devils can contain him, their otherwise superior backfield depth will make the difference.
Prediction: Salem 14, Londonderry 10
FRIDAY’S GAMES
St. Thomas (1-5) at Timberlane (3-3)
The Owls whipped St. Thomas (37-7) during the regular season, but the Saints are much improved and are looking for some serious revenge. That will change the score but probably not the result.
Prediction: Timberlane 27, St. Thomas 17
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Monadnock (5-1) at Pelham (6-0)
The Pythons may struggle a bit, but not for long.
Prediction: Pelham 28, Monadnock 14
Pembroke (3-2) at Sanborn (0-6)
It’d be nice for the Indians to end their season on a high note with this non-playoff game, but it will take a monumental effort.
Prediction: Pembroke 21, Sanborn 14
Season record: 21-4
