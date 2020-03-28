Haverhill’s Mike Buckley admits that, at times, he still can get a little star-struck.
But thankfully, according to the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie coach, even the mightiest of professional hockey’s heroes are still, at their core, pretty down to earth.
“One memory that stands out is after the first year we won the Stanley Cup (in 2016),” said Buckley, who has won two titles with the team. “We were at a cookout, just hanging out, having some beers and grilling, and I look about 20 feet away from me and it’s Wayne Gretzky. I couldn’t believe it! So the rest of the night I got to hang out with Wayne Gretzky and his wife.
“But the great thing about hockey players is that these guys are just so normal. You feel really comfortable around them.”
Buckley was in the middle of his third year as Pittsburgh’s goalie coach, and eighth with the organization, when the season was postponed due to the ongoing health crisis.
The team was on a bus in Columbus headed to play the Blue Jackets when they got the mandate to go home.
Since then, like many across the globe, Buckley has been trying to find different ways to occupy his time. But make no mistake, he’s still been hard at work breaking down every piece of film he can.
“What I’m trying to do now in terms of work is digging into the draft and looking at all of the draft-eligible goalies,” said Buckley. “I feel like the draft, like a lot of other things, is going to be that much more challenging this year because of what’s going on. So I’ve just been working hard on doing my do-diligence on all of the draft-eligible goalies.
“I’ve also had a lot of video conferences with our goalies just to check in with them and make sure they’re doing okay.
“Other than that, it’s been a lot of chasing my two kids (ages 4 and 6) around the house.”
The former Haverhill High and UMass Amherst goalie has become a trusted voice in the Penguins’ organization. He was influential in the decision to draft Tristan Jarry in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Level Draft, and in 33 games played before the stoppage this winter the 24-year-old was ninth in the league with a .921 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average.
Jarry was tag-teaming the starting goalie job with two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray, who has been working closely with Buckley since entering the league in 2012.
“For me, it’s ideal to have two goalies like we do,” said Buckley. “They kind of get the best out of each other. This year, we really wanted to have Matt carry the ball but not overplay him. With how hard the seasons are these days, it’s very rare that you’re going to see a goalie go the distance and start every game.
“But Tristan has stepped up and has been an all-star for us.”
Buckley has also worked closely with Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask — who was a front-runner to win the Vezina Trophy before the season came to a halt — in the past, and still checks in with him from time to time.
But now, one of the many questions on Buckley’s mind is the fate of the NHL season.
The Penguins were in third place in the Metropolitan Division before the work stoppage, with their eyes set firmly on another deep postseason run.
“We had a coaches meeting the other day,” said Buckley. “The hope is that this all can clear up and we can either have a shortened season or just jump right into the playoffs. But obviously, there are much more pressing issues going on right now.”
If anything, though, the extended layoff could lead to more trips back up to Bradford, where proud parents Frank and Nancy still live.
