NORTH ANDOVER — The Farnum family is one of the founding families of the town of North Andover.
“Me and my sisters are 13th-generation farmers. We go back to 1630,” said Laura Farnum proudly.
That’s 14 years before North Andover was even settled, according to Wikipedia. The family owns Boston Hill Farm, which is located on Turnpike Road and, well, Farnum Street.
So for nearly 400 years the Farnums have been harvesting apples, pumpkins, tomatoes and strawberries. In the last 10-12 years, the Farnums have added a new bountiful crop: volleyball players.
There are three Farnums in this 13th generation, all girls, and all exceptional volleyball players.
Laura, a senior tri-captain for the Scarlet Knights, follows in the footsteps of Sarah (NAHS ‘19) and Kathryn (NAHS ‘17), who are both starring at Norwich University.
“My mom (Cheryl Farnum) grew up playing volleyball (in Dayton, Ohio) and she passed it along to us,” said Laura. “We started like in first grade and she coached us in Booster Club.”
Laura will be heading to Northfield, Vermont, in the fall, and joining her sisters on the Norwich volleyball team.
“We’ve always been super close,” said Farnum, who has led the Scarlet Knights to an 11-4 record. “It was really fun playing on the same high school team. I think in college it will be even more exciting.”
NORWICH FAMILY
Dad, Benjamin Farnum VII, is also a Norwich alum (Class of ‘95).
Laura, why did you decide on Norwich?
She said, “They gave me the most money and had what I wanted. It’s pretty much a win-win situation. I was recruited to a few other schools but Norwich was the place for me. My older sister was recruited there and they all fell in love with it.”
Sarah and Kathryn live in a house across the street from campus and Laura will be living with them as well.
“I’ve been up a few times and it’s so much fun watching them play,” she said.
And the Farnum sisters can play.
Sarah, a 5-foot-7 freshman setter, leads the 12-7 Cadets with 8.06 digs per set. Kathryn, a 5-foot-7 junior outside hitter, leads the squad with 3.30 kills and 3.8 points per set and is second in digs per set at 2.27.
The most recent volleyball headline on the school’s athletic website read: “Farnum Connection Spurs Cadets.”
DIGS MILESTONE
Laura, a 5-foot-5 libero, is believed to be only the seventh Scarlet Knight freshman to make varsity in the last 19 seasons. She’s a three-year starter and two-year All-MVC selection. Recently, she hit a major milestone with her 1,000th career dig. Through Thursday she had 1,099 digs.
First-year head coach Christin Augustini said, “She is fearless in pursuit of the ball and strives to make herself and her teammates better. Laura is also a great teacher.”
Joining the “millennium club” was special.
“It was really cool,” said Farnum, who will be majoring in nursing. “It was a pretty big goal. The whole team was super supportive.”
The Farnums have been supportive of the team, too. A few years ago, they’d host bonfires at the farm with Boston Hill’s famous cider donuts.
“Now we’ve been doing pumpkin picking as a team and had donuts and cider,” said Laura. “The kids (on the team) love it. It’s completely different than their normal lives. They want to do it next year even when I’m not there!”
Laura helps out on the farm, mostly working as a cashier.
She added, “Sometimes I help Dad in the field picking corn, apples, tomatoes and strawberries. He’s shown me how to work a tractor. I’ve done it a few times.”
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @Mullyet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.