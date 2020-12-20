Although only 5-foot-4, Haverhill senior Jada Burdier has been a marvel at the net for the Haverhill volleyball team for years.
She jumps higher than almost anyone, hits the ball hard and uses finesse and placement to lead the team in kills. It’s largely why she was named the Eagle-Tribune MVP for this past fall season, during which she led the Hillies to a perfect 11-0 season.
But she can’t stop thinking about how more effective she would be if she were just taller.
“I try not to obsess about it, but I think about it a lot,” said Burdier, who led the Hillies to an unbeaten season. “I feel like if I was 5-10, with my vertical (jump), it’d be lights out. But there’s nothing I can do about it.”
With whatever Burdier can do something about, however, she has excelled at, whether it’s on the volleyball court or in the classroom, which is why she is our female Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for December.
A four-year starter and a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Burdier’s volleyball skills are well known. She’s a demon at the net, an excellent passer and one of the best defensive players around.
“She is the best all-around female volleyball player I have coached,” said Haverhill coach Vincent Pettis. “She does everything extremely well. Everyone in the league has seen that.”
Burdier’s academic talent is less well known but just as impressive.
A member of the National Honor Society, Burdier has never received a grade lower than an “A”, owns a 3.9 GPA and is ranked 13th in her senior class of 478. Also, she’s taking two college classes per semester at Northern Essex Community College.
Burdier got her start on the volleyball court when she was in elementary school due to her mother, Ada Colon-Burdier, who was a former Lawrence High standout and began coaching her four daughters at a young age. Because of that, Burdier — whose sister Kya is a junior setter for the Hillies — says that volleyball “is in my blood — it just runs in the family.”
Her mother also gets credit for Burdier’s academic prowess.
“My mom has always stressed that good grades will get me places,” said Burdier, who also plays basketball and has played softball as well. “So I work at it. It doesn’t come naturally.”
Looking ahead, Burdier is hoping to play volleyball and continue excelling academically in college, her current top choices being St. Anselm and Eastern Nazarene College, with a goal of majoring in Forensic Science.
Wherever she winds up, it’s likely that Burdier will be “lights out” regardless of her height.
****************************
Moynihan winners
October -- Arielle Nysten, Windham volleyball; Rohan Rai, Windham cross country
November -- Bella Keaney, Methuen soccer; Jackson DiFloures, Haverhill golf
December -- Jada Burdier, Haverhill volleyball; Ben Entner, Andover football
****************************
About the Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program
The Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program is sponsored by Moynihan Lumber and The Eagle-Tribune. Athletic Directors and coaches nominate seniors who should be all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20% of their class. A boy and girl are honored monthly and, at the end of the school year, one boy and one girl are honored at a banquet and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Nominations should be sent to Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
