TRENTON — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored seven unanswered runs between the eighth and the ninth for a come-from-behind 7-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder Tuesday night.
After scoring three in the eighth, a Cullen Large triple with the bases loaded in the ninth scored three and the 'Cats added another on a Brock Lundquist sacrifice fly to go up 7-2 before Trenton's final at-bat.
Trenton broke up New Hampshire's 18.1 scoreless innings streak with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Ben Wagner singled then Isiah Gilliam doubled to eventually set up a RBI sacrifice fly from North Andover's Max Burt, which made it 1-0 Thunder.
The Fisher Cats pitching staff has allowed a total of 10 runs in the last nine games. Cullen Large went 2 for 4 with a single in the third inning to extend his hit streak to nine games for the Fisher Cats. New Hampshire leads the season series with Trenton 9-6.
