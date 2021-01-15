Dear MVC Superintendents:
I have a plea on behalf a few hundred parents from the 11 member schools, and those few schools who compete in one sport.
And I realize I’m breaking a solemn rule — looking a gift horse in the mouth. But in this case it’s worth it.
The fact that the winter season has started and appears to be getting off on the right foot is a feat in itself. It’s not easy. The protocols are tough. The mish-mash of students doing their work totally on-line or in some hybrid form is different at every school.
The most important thing, and I believe everyone agrees on this, is getting the boys and girls out of the house, practicing with their friends and competing.
Lawrence High, which is not allowing anything due to highest-in-the-state virus testing numbers (nearly 20 percent), is another story altogether. I wrote about that on Wednesday. They aren’t allowed at their schools to do anything. In fact, we’re closing in on a year that Lawrence schools have been shut down, which is a travesty.
I digress. Back to the point.
Would you, collectively — which is how decisions are made related to athletics currently — try to figure out a way to allow parents into high school sporting events to see their children play and compete?
Maybe this question is a little too soon. Let’s let the games play out and see if everything works.
But there is not a lot of time and games. Within a month the season will be over.
I was at Andover High for the boys hoop season opening night when they hosted Central Catholic.
The game was great. The boys competed and coaches yelled as if the place was packed. The fact that the game was livestreamed via YouTube, and looked great, is a feather in your collective caps.
With players, media (me and three photographers), staff, coaches and players there were about 40 people overall. Everything went like clockwork.
I found myself at different times thinking about parents, all whom were no doubt watching on YouTube. I was thinking about Andover junior Logan Satlow, who barely played a year ago, rising to the occasion especially in the fourth quarter for the best performance (18 points, 12 rebounds) of, well, his life.
His parents should’ve been there for that. He was that good.
I looked around the Dunn Gymnasium and saw a possible issue for opening the gym to parents or fans. There were desks, tables and chairs against the bleachers. Apparently, like most gyms during COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, they are also used as make-shift classes and/or cafeteria space.
But that could be fixed. You have people move the desks, etc. and pull out the bleachers opposite the players. Sure, it’s extra work, but it’s worth it.
You could easily fit and social-distance 30 parents (two per) for the home team opposite their bench and 30 parents (two per) for the road team.
With parents wearing masks and the closest back about 20 feet from the court, safety is a non-issue.
What if someone comes in with the virus? I don’t know. I voted on Nov. 3 (remember that day?) at my local high school gymnasium and I’m guessing there were at least 100 people, including workers, police and voters.
Social distancing was not an issue ... at all.
We’ve all given up a lot the last nine months. For the most part, we’ve shut our mouths and sucked it up when the rules/guidelines haven’t always seemed fair.
I heard about a “senior day” last week for a Middlesex League school that was held before the first game. It was held outside in the parking.
I appreciate the effort, but come on. Really?
I believe the schools can and should find a way to get parents in and out of games for 90 minutes without any fiascos occurring. I don’t even know what to say to the parents of seniors, some of whom haven’t missed a youth, freshman, JV or varsity game.
Just saying, “I know, I feel for them,” isn’t good enough.
As I was walking into Andover High, I looked over at the big glass windows to my left that look down at the field house, where JV and freshman games were going on. There was one fan, a mom, looking in from the outside.
It was about 30 degrees and windy. I took a photo.
I sort of felt bad. But then again I realized, I would’ve done the same thing.
In fact, if it were a varsity game, there probably would’ve been 50 parents there trying to social distance and watch.
Here’s hoping you, the MVC superintendents, find a way to make this happen. If it’s extra work, it’s extra work. In this case, it’s worth it.
You’d not only be doing the right thing, but you’d be considered rock stars, which probably hasn’t been the case the last several months.
Thanks for listening.
